Entertainer Ezra Miller has had a troubled past few months and reportedly only agreed to shape up their behavior after Warner Bros. executives threatened to cancel their upcoming film, The Flash. Since then, the troubled star issued an apology and has actually shown up for legal proceedings. Now, Miller has pled not guilty to a felony charge in Vermont which could come with over 20 years in prison.

A new article in The Hollywood Reporter from the Associated Press reveals the actor appeared remotely with their attorney for a hearing in the state regarding a felony burglary charge from the summer on Monday. At the time of the incident, Vermont State Police responded to a call in the Stamford area and found several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a home when the owner was not present. The investigation led to Miller after police consulted video surveillance and spoke to witnesses. Miller is a friend of the homeowner. Their attorney in Vermont did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment on the case, which is only one of the charges against Miller.

Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii and the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes filed a protection order against the actor in the same period. They have accused Miller of grooming their daughter, though Iron Eyes has disputed their accusation.

Miller’s turn in The Flash will be seen by the public in June of next year. They have previously appeared in work like We Need to Talk About Kevin, Every Day, and an adaptation of The Stand for streaming TV, but currently has no new project on deck.