Fans break Maroon 5’s silence for them over Adam Levine’s cheating scandal

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few days, Adam Levine is currently in the proverbial hot seat after Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed her year-long affair with the notable musician. And from the deep-dive of his vomit-inducing texts sent to various women to his most god-awful tattoos, folks on the internet are obsessed with the controversy surrounding the singer. Although, there is one question that is still sitting in the minds of millions of people around the world — how will the rest of Maroon 5 respond?

If you’re keeping tabs, Levine has been the frontman of the aforementioned band since the mid-’90s. Over the years, the group has achieved plenty of success within the music industry, but fans are still surprised that the rest of the members have kept quiet during this entire ordeal — which has seemingly left matters in the hands of folks on the internet.

Over on Twitter, comedian @hansdickie posted an amusing tweet that blatantly asks other users to guess what the other “Maroon 4” members have to say.

What do you think the other Maroon 4 are saying — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) September 21, 2022

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter simply couldn’t resist giving their two cents. As a result, the replies are full of genuinely funny responses — from folks quoting Maroon 5’s lyrics to using play-on-words with the band’s name.

They're fine. After all, it's not always rainbows and butterflies, it's compromise that moves us along. — Aditya Devavrat (@theamericandesi) September 22, 2022

do you think they'll get into a maroon fight? — j.m🌷 (@jaderhauser) September 21, 2022

“You’ve Maruined us.” — Emm Smith (@smithyEmm) September 21, 2022

And she will be loved…and she will be loved lol — Mike Malnicof (@MarvelousMike94) September 21, 2022

These replies are pure satire, of course, and not the actual response from any of Maroon 5’s members. But folks speaking on the band’s behalf has certainly become a meme in itself. It still remains to be seen when, and if, the other members decide to post a response, but we’ll definitely be waiting with bated breath.