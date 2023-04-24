Fellow MCU newcomer Steven Yeun getting dragged into the Jonathan Majors discourse is ruffling serious feathers
As if one Marvel Cinematic Universe controversy revolving around a freshly-minted star wasn’t enough, a second one quickly reared its head after the aftershocks from Beef star David Choe’s resurfaced comments drew Steven Yeun into their orbit.
The Academy Award-nominated star was first blasted for failing to comment on the situation, but when he eventually did, things only got worse. At the same time, more accusers have reportedly come forward to speak out on Jonathan Majors and the potentially career-ending situation he finds himself in, leading to comparisons between the two.
Being silent or speaking out has the potential to be equally dangerous depending on the circumstances and which side of the divide the person in question tends to find themselves in, but both camps are out in force to either defend or lambast the Walking Dead alum for getting dragged into a discourse that’s inexplicably become tied to Majors due to both actors being in such close proximity to the MCU at the same time.
The demands for Majors to be recast as Kang the Conqueror have been echoed in some quarters by calls for Thunderbolts to ditch Yeun right before the start of shooting, but it’s hard to quantify when the latter is based on words, whereas the former is purportedly driven by actions that have the potential to see the Multiverse Saga’s big bad blacklisted entirely.
It’s a delicate and very thorny debate, but it appears as though it’s one that won’t be receding into the limelight.