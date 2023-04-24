Fellow MCU newcomer Steven Yeun getting dragged into the Jonathan Majors discourse is ruffling serious feathers

As if one Marvel Cinematic Universe controversy revolving around a freshly-minted star wasn’t enough, a second one quickly reared its head after the aftershocks from Beef star David Choe’s resurfaced comments drew Steven Yeun into their orbit.

The Academy Award-nominated star was first blasted for failing to comment on the situation, but when he eventually did, things only got worse. At the same time, more accusers have reportedly come forward to speak out on Jonathan Majors and the potentially career-ending situation he finds himself in, leading to comparisons between the two.

Being silent or speaking out has the potential to be equally dangerous depending on the circumstances and which side of the divide the person in question tends to find themselves in, but both camps are out in force to either defend or lambast the Walking Dead alum for getting dragged into a discourse that’s inexplicably become tied to Majors due to both actors being in such close proximity to the MCU at the same time.

Comparisons like these show just how out of touch some people are on this app. Jonathan Majors is an alleged physical abuser of multiple women, Steven Yeun said his costar made a horrible joke and sought help for it, how are these situations even remotely similar??? https://t.co/q4n7x2h7Pf — Dean Without Fear (@DeanosaurCB) April 24, 2023

Jonathan Majors is being very credibly accused of assaulting numerous women



Steven Yeun was in a show with someone who made a joke about rape almost 10 years ago on a podcast



In what world are the two of these things even remotely comparable https://t.co/G6D3HRb3ko — Barry Berkman Apologist (@SoulFxde) April 24, 2023

jonathan majors abused several women and steven yeun said that his friend who made rape JOKES will put in the work to change and be better and that he’ll support him through that journey how are they at all comparable https://t.co/BfGpy9JJeo — Michael 🧟‍♂️ (@batmannshill) April 24, 2023

Steven Yeun did absolutely fucking nothing dude. Jonathan Majors is literally an abuser. https://t.co/Nu3siDzMMP — Obbster (@TheObbster) April 24, 2023

Putting Steven Yeun next to Jonathan Majors like they’re anywhere near the same is crazy. One is being charged for abuse by the Manhattan D.A. and the other is “guilty by association” for laughing a disgusting joke https://t.co/H1bIsBavzk — cole ⚡️ (@kingofnaboo) April 24, 2023

The demands for Majors to be recast as Kang the Conqueror have been echoed in some quarters by calls for Thunderbolts to ditch Yeun right before the start of shooting, but it’s hard to quantify when the latter is based on words, whereas the former is purportedly driven by actions that have the potential to see the Multiverse Saga’s big bad blacklisted entirely.

It’s a delicate and very thorny debate, but it appears as though it’s one that won’t be receding into the limelight.