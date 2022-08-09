‘Grease’ star Eddie Deezen deemed not fit to stand trial

Former Grease star, Eddie Deezen, was found not fit to stand trial after the actor attempted to force his way into a local nursing home in Maryland.

According to TMZ, a commitment order stated that Deezen is considered to be a ‘danger to himself’ and others around him. It also stated that he was transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment due to a mental disorder. The court ordered Deezen to stay in the health department’s care until it is believed that he no longer poses a threat.

Last April, it was reported that the 65-year-old was taken into custody by local police after he attempted to forcefully enter a local nursing home. Locals saw the actor being asked to leave the premise by staff multiple times. He was arrested on April 8 after he ignored a woman when asked to leave. Fortunately, there were no signs of violence or any physical altercation.

Deezen was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace. However, prosecutors changed the charges to assault and disorderly conduct. This isn’t the first time when Deezen got in trouble with the law as it was reported in 2021 via iHeart.com that he was accused of harassing and cyber-bullying a waitress.

Deezen was known for his role as Eugene in the hit movie musical, Grease. Outside of that, he appeared in other popular shows as a voice actor such as Mandark in Dexter’s Laboratory, Know it all in The Polar Express, and Gibby Norton in What’s New Scooby Doo.

A date on when he would re-reappear in court has not been scheduled until Deezen is deemed mentally capable to do so.