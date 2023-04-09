Halle Berry only needs one reason to share an image of herself drinking wine in the nude

As well as being a trailblazing Academy Award-winning actress that’s built an eclectic and esteemed filmography over the course of the last 30+ years, Halle Berry‘s remarkably strong Twitter game should never be overlooked.

Whether she’s sharing incredulous reactions to the latest developments on her timeline or scratching her head in utter bemusement at Catwoman being given a brand new life of life as a reappraised and ironically-embraced camp classic, she’s always willing to poke fun at either herself or others in 280 characters or less.

With that in mind, the prospect of seeing a 56 year-old share a nude image on social media isn’t typically something guaranteed to capture the imagination, but when it’s Berry indulging in photographic nakedness with an angle that’s about as tasteful and artistic as it gets, it’s hardly a shock to discover that it’s racked up over six and a half million views already.

i do what i wanna do. 💋 pic.twitter.com/hDIkyfiy53 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 8, 2023

As she says in the caption, Berry does what she wants to do, which is par for the course when you’re a certifiable A-list superstar with a litany of critically-acclaimed performances, box office smash hits, and even the odd notorious catastrophe or two under your belt.

That being said, we shouldn’t need to spell out how thirsty things have been getting in the comments and replies, even if Berry knew exactly what she was doing when she decided her wine-drinking escapades without a shred of clothing in sight was something that desperately needed to be shared with the world of Twitter.