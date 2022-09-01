Happy birthday BTS star, Jungkook

Today is September 1st, 2022, and you know what that means…. it’s Jeon Jung-kook’s (aka Jungkook) birthday! Despite him being the youngest member of BTS, he has grown up to be a talented 25-year-old male. From humble origins to looking up to Korean rapper G-Dragon, he eventually became part of one of the most popular Kpop groups of all time.

Jungkook worked hard to get to where he is today before he signed with Big Hit Entertainment, and while he isn’t the strongest rapper compared to RM and Suga, he is a really good dancer and an amazing singer. As BTS is going through a creative hiatus, here is what the birthday boy is up to and a brief history of his origins.

What’s he most famous for?

Jungkook is famous for his dancing in BTS. He is described as the “maknae” of the group due to him being the youngest member. His role in the BTS is the main vocalist, lead dancer, sub rapper, and the center of the group. Asides from his amazing talent, he was ranked number one on TC Candler “The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019.”

In the group’s collaboration with Line Friends, he created the character named Cooky, a pink boxing rabbit who is in search of his friend who ran away. His character joins the BT21, formed by Tata (V’s character), to help spread love to the universe.

In 2019, Jungkook won MTV’s Millennial Awards for “Global Instagramer”. Recently, his song with Charlie Puth titled, “Left and Right”, was nominated in this year’s MTV Video Music Awards for “Song of the Summer.”

Due to him being the “face” of the group, it was reported on Seoul.co.kr and Star that politicians in various countries in Asia have been taking advantage of his image for their own political agenda.

What’s he working on now?

Jungkook likes to keep things a mystery about what he’s up to as BTS goes on hiatus. He isn’t touring compared to J-Hope, but he is working on new music. He recently collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song “Left and Right”, which was accidentally revealed by Puth in an interview back in early June 2022. So far, there hasn’t been any other news about future music releases.

As for birthday plans, that remains a mystery, and maybe that is a good thing. He can celebrate his mid-20s without being stalked or having his privacy invaded.

Happy 25th birthday Jungkook.