Has ‘All My Children’ star, Alec Musser’s cause of death been revealed?

The second week of January 2024 witnessed the daytime soap opera and modeling communities who were saddened to learn that Alec Musser, the onetime star of the long-running series All My Children, had passed away.

At present, details regarding the actor and model’s death are thin on the ground, but here’s what we know so far.

What do we know about the death of Alec Musser?

As of this writing, no cause of death has been revealed, only that Musser passed away in his home on Jan. 12, 2024, at 50 years old. The announcement was made via the Instagram account of Musser’s fiancee, Paige Press.

By any metric, Musser had an unusual career in show business. Starting out as a model for companies like Abercrombie and Fitch, he didn’t land his first onscreen credit until he was already in his 30s. Nabbing a spot on the second season of the reality competition I Wanna Be a Soap Star in 2005, he took home the grand prize: A 13-week contract on All My Children, playing the long-absent Del Henry. His contract was extended, and Musser stayed on the show into 2007, appearing in 43 episodes.

In the years that followed, acting gigs became sparse. Musser picked up bit parts on the 2009 Jaleel White web series Road to the Altar, the Lifetime sitcom Rita Rocks, and a memorable scene in the 2010 comedy Grown Ups. Grown Ups star and producer Adam Sandler described Musser as “a wonderful, funny good man” and “a true great sweetheart of a person” in an Instagram post mourning the actor’s passing.

The first few days of 2024 have been unusually hard for fans of daytime soap operas. On the same day that Alec Musser died, longtime Days of Our Lives star Bill Hayes passed away at 98 years old and the world lost The Honeymooners‘ sole surviving member, Joyce Randolph.