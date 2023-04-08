Henry Cavill supporters left apoplectic with rage after James Gunn does nothing but speak the truth

Despite rumors and conspiracy theories claiming otherwise, James Gunn has made it perfectly clear that he harbors no ill will towards deposed Superman star Henry Cavill.

With upcoming reboot Legacy focusing on a younger version of the character, there was never any chance the longtime Clark Kent would be invited back into the fold, never mind the fact Gunn and Peter Safran have underlined that Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters marks a brand new beginning for a beleaguered franchise that’s stumbled from one crisis to the next for a decade.

via Warner Bros.

And yet, all the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had to do was speak the truth to ignite the latest wave of fury among Cavill’s supporters, after he offered a helpful reminder that the actor still exists when a DCU fan jumped into his Twitter feed to lament the absence of the former canonical Kryptonian.

Somehow, a 100 percent accurate statement has been taken as an insult by the more vociferous of the SnyderVerse clan, and the only way they’ll be placated is by the entire mythology being sold off to Netflix so that Cavill gets his moment in the sun once more.

Shame on you @jamesgunn . DC CEO mocked Henry Cavill and his diverse fans for no reason. Enough is enough. The legacy of Dc brand is in danger. We must save it from this dangerous criminal named James Gunn. #JamesGunn #FireJamesGunn#henrycavill #superman #henrycavillsuperman pic.twitter.com/CxqgMmvRxB — Steven chaponda Chapy (@chaponda_steven) April 7, 2023

I wish Gunn the best of luck with his Superman Legacy, I want Henry Cavill back though and I won't stop asking for it.#SellSnyderVerseToNetflix #SellZSJLtoNetflix https://t.co/cGm6yXpR13 — 𝒮𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦 🏳️‍⚧️ | ꜱɴʏᴅᴇʀQᴜᴇᴇɴ (@SnyderQueen_) April 7, 2023

Superman Legacy will be a 19yo new Superman focussing on his 1st year at Daily Planet who takes on the corrupt Lex Luthor. If you want that, it's coming. But, if you want a full powered Henry Cavill Superman to fight Brainiac..



Tweet #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix #SellZSJLtoNetflix pic.twitter.com/aoQ8NCP71H — 𝒮𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦 🏳️‍⚧️ | ꜱɴʏᴅᴇʀQᴜᴇᴇɴ (@SnyderQueen_) April 7, 2023

If you want to see Henry Cavill Superman again, reply with #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix #SellZSJLtoNetflix because the only way we can get him back is with Elseworld's on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/UVaYQN7aSb — 𝒮𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦 🏳️‍⚧️ | ꜱɴʏᴅᴇʀQᴜᴇᴇɴ (@SnyderQueen_) April 7, 2023

If you want to see Henry Cavill Superman again, reply with #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix #SellZSJLtoNetflix because the only way we can get him back is with Elseworld's on @Netflix. https://t.co/CqYFNVwf82 pic.twitter.com/JGrPdNYtFh — Alonso Ramírez (@alonsoro1) April 7, 2023

To say that the demands for Netflix to step in and resurrect the SnyderVerse have long since grown weary would be an understatement, especially when it’s not going to happen. It’s time to move on, leave Zack Snyder’s movies in the past, and embrace what could well by a Golden Age for the DCU that finally sees the shared universe live up to its near-unlimited potential.