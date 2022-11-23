Herschel Walker’s ‘erection’ slip is bringing out the internet’s naughty side

In a list of the best political gaffes of all time, there are a few that come to mind immediately. Howard Dean screaming, George W. Bush saying “strategery” and Joe Biden asking disabled senator Senator Chuck Graham to stand up out of his wheelchair come to mind, but now we have another addition: Herschel Walker saying “this erection is about the people.”

The chances of this going unnoticed were about as good as missing a solar eclipse while staring directly at the sun. And oh boy did people notice. Let’s go through some of the best responses to a gaffe that’s hilarious now, but will potentially be considered a harbinger of doom if he wins.

First came the puns!

I am not sure I want to see his erection results. #HerschelWalker — Shan Erith (@SianErith) November 23, 2022

Then the cartoons.

Back to the puns.

Are we really surprised it’s already on T-Shirts? And if it’s not it’s about to be.

Comedian D.L. Hughley, fresh off his feud with Mo’Nique, took another pretty easy jab.

I can’t vote for anybody that I could beat in a spelling bee! #HerschelWalker #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 22, 2022

Senator Lindsey Graham seems to be really interested in the word erection.

WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s ears prick up on the second ‘erection’ 🥴 #HerschelWalker pic.twitter.com/03CyowZcoQ — Anthony Davis (@theanthonydavis) November 23, 2022

So does Senator Ted Cruz.

https://twitter.com/rocam54/status/1595348526019510272?s=20&t=KxVdKly6PB5uAKyM_8jBhQ

Finally, we have maybe the favorite of all the takes:

While Walker’s erection oops now we’re doing it! While Walker’s election could be bad for the people who can’t afford to send their mistresses a check for an abortion, it’s really good for comedy!

Just take this typical excerpt from his speech the other day where he starts randomly reviewing a horror movie, courtesy of the Toronto Star:

“I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Freak Night or some type of night. But it was about vampires. I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But I’m gonna tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore. I want to be a werewolf.”

Honestly, it’s kind of cool that he’s weighing in on the ol’ vampires vs. werewolves argument, but it doesn’t bode well for the future of Georgia, even if this erection is about the people.