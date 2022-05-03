Hillary Clinton returns to the Met Gala after 20 years

After decades of absences, former 2016 US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, rocking up on the red carpet with a silky maroon dress.

This is the first time that Clinton made an appearance at the fundraising event since her last appearance 20 years ago. In an interview with Vogue, the US politician joked about how she’d only go to the event every two decades and how it’s great to be back.

“I’ve told Anna that I would come about twenty years, and I’m thrilled to be here this year”

Clinton believes what makes this year’s event so significant is that it’s time when people are gathered together once again, supporting the museum and “celebrating America”

“Well I think we’re all happy to be back together, supporting the museum and the costume institute. And also celebrating America. Not just the fashion of America, but really the spirit of America”

Clinton’s dress is designed by a young French designer Joseph Altuzarra. The dress featured small embroidery filled with names of inspirational women that are no longer with us. On it are names like Abigail Adams, Sacajawea, Harriet Tubman, Eleanore Roosevelt, Shelly Chisholm, and Madame Albright.

“We decided to stick with women who were no longer with us because that would have made it impossible to have even one dress if i had everyone on it that i admired… So we have everyone from we just lost. And I thought it would be historic to wear a dress like that and really keeping with the evening”

The theme of this year’s Met Galas is Gilded Glamor, with notable celebrities such as Gemma Chan, Austin Butler, and Amy Schumer making an appearance.