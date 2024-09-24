‘Hope you ALL will join us’: Mark Hamill calls on Geeks, Nerds, Dweebs, Misfits, and Loners to assemble for a special cause

In proof that campaigners for Kamala Harris are leaving no demographic unturned, a collection of the country’s dweebs, misfits and loners are assembling for the Geeks and Nerds for Harris event, spearheaded by actor Mark Hamill.

The virtual fundraiser for the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign will be live streamed today (September 24), and will bring together stars from some of the films and television shows best-loved by geek audiences. Naturally, that is led by Luke Skywalker himself — who has made no secret of his support for Harris and opposition to her opponent, Donald Trump — but he is far from the only famous face to join the geek revolution.

It’s time to geek out the vote!



Join us at @GeeksForHarris on 9/24 at 8 PM ET. Register for free at https://t.co/K9ZYWtOGbN ✨ pic.twitter.com/k5cff4eIMM — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 5, 2024

The event is co-headlined by Hamill and actress Lynda Carter, best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the live-action series from the ‘70s. The nerd meter only continues to skyrocket from there, with Sean Astin of The Lord of the Rings and Stranger Things, and Andy Merrill of The Brak Show and Aqua Teen Hunger Force also set to appear at the fundraising event.

TV writer and producer Eric Kripke — whose series The Boys is basically a takedown of Trump — is also featured on the starry lineup of the virtual event, and so too is Patty Jenkins, Bill Nye (you know, THEEE science guy), and George Takei, a trio of guests so nerdy they give the cast of Big Bang Theory a run for their money.

I can already tell you @GeeksForHarris will be iconic. We have a few surprise guests lined up. Perhaps an Alien Superstar? — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 24, 2024

While promoting the event on social media, Carter also teased the surprise appearance of an “Alien Superstar,” prompting fan predictions of everyone from Sigourney Weaver to the far less likely ET himself (herself? itself?). For his part, Hamill said he “look[s] forward to demonstrating” his geek and nerd qualities for the event, and joining the vanguard of “ the highly underestimated Dweebs, Misfits & Loners!”

TODAY- As I proudly qualify as both a Geek AND a Nerd, I very much look forward to demonstrating both qualities in support of #HarrisWalz2024. Hope you ALL will join us, including the highly underestimated Dweebs, Misfits & Loners! #SeeYouThere 😜 pic.twitter.com/fCURbGn61C — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 24, 2024

Alongside the celebrities, the campaign fundraiser will also feature an assortment of the nation’s leading scientists, technologists, engineers, and inventors, with attendees asked to sign an open letter in support of the Democratic ticket and “a future where innovation thrives,” according to promotional materials.

While the event will undoubtedly be fruitful for the Harris campaign, it might also lead to a nerd crossover for the ages, since Kripe responded to Carter’s promotion of the event by floating the idea of a Wonder Woman and The Boys spinoff — an idea that would send geeks (like this writer) into a tailspin if it ever came to fruition. I know there’s far more pressing issues, but perhaps that could be Harris’ first order when she’s elected?

The Geeks and Nerds for Harris event is the latest of its kind to run since Harris’ ascension as the Democratic presidential nominee, with White Women for Harris, White Dudes for Harris, and Heroes for Harris fundraisers all being held over the past few months.

The Heroes for Harris event was attended by celebrities who’ve portrayed superheroes, like The Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, but even that demographic is no match for the sheer strength that comes when a bunch of proud nerds assemble in the name of a worthy cause.

