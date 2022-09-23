‘House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock is MCU’s Gwen Stacy in beautiful fan art

The breakout star of House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock, has been reimagined in fan art as one of the biggest new additions to the Marvel comics canon: Gwen Stacy as Spider-Woman.

Also known by other similar titles like Spider-Gwen and Ghost Spider, the character rose to prominence in 2017 thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where she was voiced by multi-Marvel role boasting actress Hailee Steinfeld. Yet to make an appearance in live-action with the superhero alter-ego, fan art sees Alcock become of the most pivotal characters in Spider-Man history.

The Australian actress impressed many with her performances in House of the Dragon, and this piece from Josh / clements.ink proves she could be the best choice for an Marvel Cinematic Universe version.

The character of Gwen Stacy was given significantly more depth thanks to Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez completely reinventing the character for the Spider-Verse comic event. Since the 2014 run, she’s become a mainstay and a favorite amongst fans.

Prior to this, the character was very much a “fridged” character with her previous biggest role in the comics being her death at the hands of the Green Goblin. Now, she’s one of the best characters in the Spider-Man mythos, and feels very close to a cinematic live-action debut.

The Sony Spider-Man Universe is still being built out, but with the failure of Morbius (aside from meme impact), you’d be hard-pressed to find many excited for 2024’s Madame Web film with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

Animated Spider-Gwen will return in 2023’s Across the Spider-Verse, with Steinfeld returning to the role.