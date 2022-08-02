How did Daisy Ridley get that scar on her cheek?

Born in 1990 in London, the English actress Daisy Ridley has managed to establish her mark in the industry through her breakthrough performance as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, one of the highest-grossing movies of the Star Wars franchise. Besides the immense fame and recognition, Ridley has also earned the reputation of being grounded and approachable.

However, success doesn’t automatically imply that all is hale and hearty in the life of a celebrity, and the Star Wars star is not an exception in this regard. Recently, Ridley has approached the public platform to talk about her struggles with endometriosis, a medical condition that caused her to develop painful scars on her face. Expectedly but tragically, this has caused a lot of problems; Ridley herself confessed that her condition shook her confidence, especially when it comes to going out of the house. On this subject, the actor went on to mention that she is forced to wear makeup before going out, a practice that she claimed to not enjoy very much.

She shared her experience in detail regarding her situation by saying,

“At 15 I was diagnosed with endometriosis. One laparoscopy, many consultations, and 8 years down the line, the pain was back (more mild this time!) and my skin was THE WORST.”



Ridley also shared her thoughts on this issue on Instagram, sharing that “I’ve tried everything: products, antibiotics, more products, more antibiotics) and all that did was left my body in a bit of a mess.”

Speaking to Elle Australia, she also disclosed the severity of her situation, and the toll it took on her emotional well-being. She said, “I was in my flat going nuts, and then my skin got really bad with the stress of it all, and I hadn’t been well.”

Mayo Clinic describes endometriosis as a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the interior of the uterus grows outside of it, which can cause extreme reactions in the body of the patients in various ways. In addition to Ridley, renowned A-list celebrities Susan Sarandon, Halsey, and Mandy Moore are also sufferers.

Ridley also claimed to have found the treatment for acne and added to her comments on this issue. In one of her deleted Instagram posts, she added,

“My point is, to any of you who are suffering with anything, go to a doctor; pay for a specialist; get your hormones tested, get allergy testing,” she urged. “Keep on top of how your body is feeling and don’t worry about sounding like a hypochondriac. From your head to the tips of your toes we only have one body, let us all make sure ours our working in tip-top condition, and take help if it’s needed.”

It is clear that the actress, by opening up about her health, is sending a message to fans, especially those with uteruses, to be more conscious about their health and well-being, and in the process adopt appropriate measures to ensure the same.