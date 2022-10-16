With Stars at Noon recently released, Joe Alwyn fans have once again been given the gift of his acting skills. They’ve been enjoying his work now for six years, which happens to coincide with something else that started six years ago. As if miraculously out of nowhere, his star was born the same year a blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift became a reality.

It is uncanny that Joe Alwyn starred as Billy in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016, the same year that rumors of a relationship began by eagle-eyed fans who were watching Taylor’s every move. Those rumors have rock-solid facts behind them, and they would build until finally Taylor herself had to confirm the relationship. This time though, she might have learned from experience to keep most of their relationship private. The fans would only get to see a glimpse.

What have the glimpses been so far?

In 2017, Taylor Swift released her album, Reputation, in which there is a song called “Dress.” Her fans know the line well, “Only bought this dress so you could take it off.” Then, they started to realize who it was about because it also says, “Flashback when you met me/Your buzzcut and my hair bleached.”

Hmm. At the 2016 Met Gal, she did in fact sport a bleached style while Joe did have a buzzcut. That’s enough for anyone to know that the Met was where they met, and there was something going on between them. This is all hindsight because another piece of the puzzle happened when Swift attended the premiere of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. No one really knew Joe or what Taylor’s interest in the movie was, not at the time. This is investigative work years after the fact that establishes a beginning to their relationship.

Where does Ed Sheeran come in?

Ironically, Swift told fans during one of her “secret sessions” that her song “Gorgeous” is about “her angel boyfriend of one year.” Swifties posted about it as if they knew, but who was her angel boyfriend in 2017? It was on a British radio show that Ed Sheeran dropped the bomb.

Being good friends with her, he was in the know, and he confirmed that “Gorgeous” is about Joe Alwyn and added that the actor is a “really good dude,” meaning, he had even met the actor to put him through the rigmarole friends do when a new love interest is being properly vetted.

Now the sparks are flying

While fans knew the two were dating, they had an uncontrollable appetite for every morsel of detail they could get. The thing is, Swift had been through all this before. She was trying to keep this one on the downlow and Joe Alwyn was in absolute agreement.

Too bad that on May 7, 2018, Taylor posted about her then-new tour coming up, and she took this great picture beside a beautiful cactus she just met. Then, Joe posts about that same cactus the next day. Fans didn’t need to know where it was or what the cactus was doing that day, the fact that Taylor and Joe were in the same vicinity on the same day was enough to drive them bonkers. They deduced that it was on the same day because of the cloud movement overhead and the direction of the shadows on the ground as the sun adjusted to the East one minute and seventeen seconds. Of course, that’s a joke. It’s the same cactus, and fans figured it out.

Marriage talk?

In 2019, the story broke on US Magazine that friends of the couple were making bets, not on if Joe would propose, but when. That’s a serious relationship. It appears they both feel that they have found the one. She is reported to have said that he is her dream guy and reports indicate that he feels lucky to be with her.

They live in London together, and they have what can be considered for them a normal relationship. They workout together and take walks. They’ve met each other’s parents, and when the proposal happens or when the wedding takes place is anyone’s guess. Just pay attention. Because after six years, that bubble just might be about to pop.