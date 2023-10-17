How old is Madelyn Cline?

Most people know Madelyn Cline for her numerous appearances in TV and film. It’s impossible not to, considering that she’s in some of the most popular fictional works in recent years, such as Outer Banks, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Stranger Things. (Okay, you may not remember seeing her in the last one, but she definitely was.) Lately, though, it seems like she’s attracting attention for a very different reason.

The actress and model seems to have fallen under the love spell of Pete Davidson, someone who is very well known for his high-profile romantic entanglements. Of course, as is typically the case with all celebrity couples, this has caused the pair’s popularity to grow, and with it came the questions about their personal lives. Currently, one of the most prominent targets of fan curiosity pertains to Madelyn Cline’s age.

What is Madelyn Cline’s age?

Madelyn Cline was born on Dec. 21, 1997, which means that she is 25 years old at the time of writing. It may be surprising for some folks to find this out, considering that Cline is already such a well-established star in the TV and film industry, but in reality, it’s something perfectly common. Many of the celebrities we know today have been in the spotlight from a young age, achieving a respectable level of fame in their teens or early 20s.

That said, Cline still has a lot more projects to look forward to, both in the acting and modeling worlds, meaning that we’ll most likely be seeing her face consistently for the foreseeable future.