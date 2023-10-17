How tall is Justin Timberlake compared to Britney Spears and Jessica Biel?

Sometimes, even those of us who write about entertainment and celebrities just don’t know where to direct our attention. On one hand, Halle Bailey’s pregnancy rumors are going stronger than ever. On the other hand, Jada Pinkett Smith is just exposing the nitty and gritty details of the Smith household. But perhaps, the icing on top of the cake may come from Miss Britney Spears herself, who is just days away from releasing her juicy autobiography.

Her former co-star and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, immediately shared his thoughts on the subject of the book release, and adamancy was palpable – and now we know why. Perhaps height isn’t as much of a synonym for a good boyfriend after all. With that said, here’s where the most famous trio of the moment stands in the height scale.

How tall is Justin Timberlake?

To no one’s surprise, some women just love a towering height in men. Marveling at their partner’s imposing stance is one of the many historically contentious claims made online by netizens who affirm men allegedly focus on weight, while women place emphasis on height. If true, then that must have been the case for Biel and Spears when they fell head over heels for Timberlake, who stands at 6’1” (185cm). But there’s a catch.

Interestingly enough, upon meeting Timberlake, many fans have claimed that the singer is allegedly shorter than official records show. While some sources state that Timberlake is 6’1”, online discussions often dispute this, suggesting he’s around 5’10” (180cm). It wouldn’t be surprising, considering the number of men in Hollywood who tend to exaggerate their height, but we can’t confirm or deny it.

If true, while not incredibly tall, Timberlake’s height is still above the average for American males. Similarly, both Biel and Spears fall within the usual average for women, with Biel standing at 5′7″ (170cm) and Spears at 5’4” (163cm). Although the singer is slightly shorter, she’s often seen wearing heels that create the illusion of greater height.

All of these are merely fun facts because, in reality, the chances that we’ll ever see Timberlake and Spears sharing the same room are very slim. Especially now, as the “Mirrors” singer is being asked to take his sexy back after the relentless and merciless internet found out all about his questionable acts towards Spears. Not so sexy, after all.