Pete Davidson is a giant among men, standing taller in today’s celebrity dating world than any other, though not necessarily because of his height. It’s highly likely that Kanye West strongly disagrees, however.

Davidson, a stand-up comedian who has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2014, has dated some of the most famous women in the entertainment world and has become the ultimate celebrity bachelor in the eyes of many. His exact height, a question of high priority, has been widely speculated, and Davidson’s own claim of being 6’ 3” seems to be a slight exaggeration.

How tall is Pete Davidson?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s important to point out that Davidson’s net worth of $8 million dollars, as claimed by Celebrity Net Worth, might make him seem even taller. Fortunately, there is also a site that tracks celebrity heights, so we spared our investigative team from finding Davidson himself and measuring his height (okay, maybe we wouldn’t go to such lengths, or heights, but only because it wasn’t absolutely necessary). The site claims to take everything into account to determine a celebrity’s true height, including “agency résumés and in-person encounters.”

According to celebheights.com, Pete Davidson stands at 6’ 1½” (or 186.7 cm). Other outlets, however, maintain that he is, in fact, 6′ 3″. In comparison to the women he’s dated, Davidson is anywhere from three inches to nearly a foot taller than them. In fact, his two most famous girlfriends, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, are both just about a foot shorter than Prominent Pete.

How tall are Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriends?

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

The tallest woman Davidson has dated in the last few years is Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, who is 5’ 9” in height.

Here’s a quick list of the heights of the other women Davidson has been intertwined with:

Cazzie David, who Pete dated from May 2016 – May 2018, is 5’ 6”

Ariana Grande who Pete dated from May 2018 – October 2018 (and was briefly engaged to) is 5’ 2”

Kate Beckinsale, who Pete dated from January 2019 – April 2019, is 5’ 7”

Margaret Qually, who Pete dated from August 2019 – October 2019, is 5’ 8”

Kaia Gerber who Pete dated from October 2019 – January 2020, is 5’ 9”

Phoebe Dynevor, who Pete dated from April 2021 – August 2021, is 5’ 5”

Kim Kardashian, who Pete has been dating since October 2021, is 5’ 2”

How does Pete stack up against pro athletes, you ask? The average NFL player is 6’ 2” and the average NBA player is 6’ 7”, which is just over six inches taller than Pistol Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian has dated both an NFL player, Reggie Bush, and an NBA player, ex-husband Kris Humphries, so she’s used to being around tall men.

Davidson is actually taller than Reggie Bush, who stands at 6’ 0”, and is shorter than Kris Humphries, who is 6’ 9”.

Kanye West, who Kardashian was married to from 2014-2022, stands at 5’ 8” tall, which is obviously a little more than five inches shorter than Davidson. West and Davidson have been at odds in times of late, but as far as we know, they have yet to come to blows over their disparate heights.