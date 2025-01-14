Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were spotted kissing for the first time and the internet is gagging (no, literally)

The interest has reacted after Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, were spotted kissing, just days after they publicly confirmed their blossoming relationship.

Last week, the new couple — who starred opposite each other in the Broadway musical, The Music Man — were seen holding hands while enjoying a date in Santa Monica. At the time, sources claimed that the Wolverine star’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, was “relieved” to see images of the pair, since they confirmed her “suspicions” that Jackman would pursue a relationship with Foster. Now, Jackman has gotten tongues wagging (quite literally) yet again, with clips of him kissing Foster currently doing the rounds on social media.

EXCLUSIVEHugh Jackman and Sutton Foster can't keep their hands off each other in passionate kissing photos pic.twitter.com/11x2UHvWQJ — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) January 14, 2025

The clips were captured during the pair’s trip to the drive-through of an In-N-Out restaurant in San Fernando Valley. Their order, you ask? Fries and burgers with a side of tonsil tennis. Some of the snaps, which were acquired by The Daily Mail, show the couple kissing inside their car, while others see them take their PDA kerbside, again kissing while exiting the vehicle and walking together out the front of the fast food chain. The paparazzi shots were reportedly taken earlier this month, days before the wildfires broke out across Southern California.

Naturally, the intensity of the shots — which see Foster cradling Jackman’s face — has caused a stir on social media, with some reveling in the fulfilment of their musical theater fantasies and others decrying the very public display of affection. “How did [Jackman] manage to make two kisses with that woman seem like he was forced to do it at gunpoint,” one onlooker wrote on X, with another adding that they were “bothered by the Hugh Jackman and Sutton foster thing.” Elsewhere, in the wake of the clip, some onlookers accused the pair of having “a staged relationship” because “the PR is PR-ing.”

hugh jackman is such a beautifully talented actor, so how did he manage to make two kisses with that woman seem like he was forced to do it at gunpoint — moon (@jhnnycocksville) January 13, 2025

hugh jackman kissed amanda seyfried for her birthday with more passion than he kissed his own so-called girlfriend pic.twitter.com/bKP7As5ywV — moon (@jhnnycocksville) January 13, 2025

Others recalled the time Jackman jovially kissed Amanda Seyfried on her birthday, saying her seemed to have “more passion” with the actress than with Foster. On the opposing side, some were thrilled by the news of Jackman and Fosters relationship when images of the couple first appeared earlier this month. “I was so focused on Tom Holland and Zendaya soft launching their engagement that I missed Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster soft launching their relationship,” a user quipped, while one more level-headed onlooker simply had questions around the safety of kissing while driving.

Wherever you land on the Jackman/Foster love-train (or in this case, love-car), the new clips are the latest development in the fallout of the X-Men star’s divorce. Jackman and Furness announced their split in September of last year, citing their decision to “pursue our individual growth.” A few weeks later, Foster announced her own separation from her estranged husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, with speculation around her relationship with Jackman quickly ensuing.

hugh behind the wheel after getting distracted making out with sutton in the middle of the intersection pic.twitter.com/OFfqrJU7KG — lee (@hcwletts) January 13, 2025

I was so focused on Tom Holland and Zendaya soft launching their engagement that I missed Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster soft launching their relationship???? OMGGGG — Sarah (@violett_nerd) January 7, 2025

Not helping all the rumors was Furness’ social media activity, after her account was caught “liking” a gossip post claiming Jackman had “run off with his mistress.” She has not yet commented on the more recent pictures of her ex-husband smooching his new boo at an In-N-Out, but in between the natural feelings of sadness and grief, I’m sure she also now has a hankering for a burger. Heck, I certainly do.

