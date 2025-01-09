Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly feels a “sense of relief” as ex Hugh Jackman hard-launches his new relationship

After months of swirling rumors, Hugh Jackman has confirmed his new relationship, a move which has reportedly left his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, feeling “a sense of relief.”

Recommended Videos

In case you missed it, the Deadpool & Wolverine star this week stepped out with his long-rumored new girlfriend, actress and Broadway star Sutton Foster. The pair — who starred opposite each other in the musical The Music Man — were seen holding hands during an outing in Santa Monica, but the public display of affection was met with relief from Furness, according to one source. “Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you,” an insider told The Daily Mail.

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster spotted in Santa Monica last night 📸 @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/V0z9nJHaoI — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) January 8, 2025

According to the source, Furness took the images of Jackman and Foster as confirmation that “her fears and suspicions were warranted,” since she had been “plagued by suspicions” that the pair were an item ever since her split from Jackman back in September. “She was told [their relationship wasn’t true, and that they were nothing more than close friends who worked together,” the source claimed, “but something in her heart told her that this was not true.” Furness is said to be relieved that she “trusted her intuition and her intuition was right.”

This, according to the insider, has allowed Foster to “finally feel at ease,” meaning she “can now fully close this chapter and move on.” It marks the most recent development in the shocking split between Jackman and Furness, which they explained in a statement last year was to “pursue our individual growth.” One month later, Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin, her estranged husband of ten years. Rumors quickly followed that Foster, who played Marian Paroo opposite Jackman’s Harold Hill in The Music Man, had struck up a romance with her co-star, though not without a dose of social media shadiness on Furness’ part.

In November, fans noticed that Furness’ private Instagram account had liked a video by blogger Tasha Lustig, who claimed Jackman was “running off with the mistress” and planning to soft launch her new relationship. The ‘like’ was then co-signed by Furness’ friend, Amanda de Cadenet, who wrote in the comments of Lustig’s video that she was “on point” and that Furness was “about to have her glow up any moment.” For his part, sources close to the Wolverine star said his public outing with Foster came at the right time.

“Enough time has passed for Hugh to stop playing games and hide his feelings and his relationship,” an insider told The Daily Mail. “They both wanted to be considerate of their exes and anyone else that might be upset, but they aren’t interested in hiding.” It’s not the first time an image of Jackman has got tongues wagging in recent months, with the actor causing a stir with beach-bound images during his trip to his native Australia in December.

In other Jackman news, the actor will soon embark on From New York With Love, a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall that’s been billed as a retrospective of his career, with performances of his previous musical credits in shows and movies like The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man. The word is still out on whether he’ll enlist the help of his Broadway co-star-turned-girlfriend, but if all else fails, he will always have the true love of his life; Ryan Reynolds.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy