‘I feel like I would remember that’: The father of Jay-Z’s accuser just dropped a bombshell, and it’s a game-changer

It’s been a nightmare week for Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter ever since he vowed to fight his sexual assault case in a public forum instead of settling behind closed doors.

Recommended Videos

Since the accusations surfaced, people have rightfully scrutinized his life — analyzing when exactly he started his courtship with Beyoncé, focusing on his other accusations, and examining who he has consistently chosen to associate with throughout his career. All of this in search of a pattern that might reveal the type of man we’re dealing with here. When the accusations first came to light, Jay-Z issued a statement that, while stern, didn’t do much to dispel rumors that he’s the type of strongman used to getting his way. However, after an exclusive NBC report, it seems Jay-Z’s legal defense might finally be seeing some light at the end of a very long tunnel.

Earlier this week, Jay-Z’s legal counsel sent a letter to the judge, attempting to convince the court to reveal the identity of his accuser. Critics online immediately called this a clear attempt to subject the accuser to public scrutiny, particularly from Jay-Z’s fervent, hawk-eyed fans. But with the NBC report now public, Jay-Z’s legal team might not need to pursue that ruthless tactic. The report reveals glaring inconsistencies in the accuser’s account of the alleged sexual assault.

NBC tracked down the accuser to her current residence in Alabama, where she recounted her story. She claimed she had a friend drive her from Rochester, New York, to Manhattan to attend the MTV VMAs. According to her, she couldn’t get into the awards show but “fit” what Diddy’s associate was looking for in the girls he invited to the after-party. She said she was given a limo ride to the event and, upon arriving at the estate, was handed a document to sign. After sparking a conversation with Benji Madden of Good Charlotte about his tattoos, she claims she was offered a drink that incapacitated her, after which Diddy and Jay-Z assaulted her. She then stated that she fled to a gas station, called her father, and was driven five hours back home without him asking any questions.

NBC’s investigation, however, uncovered inconsistencies in this account. Not only was Benji Madden not at the VMAs — Good Charlotte was on tour at the time — but the accuser’s father denies ever making the trip to drive her back home. “I feel like I would remember that, and I don’t,” he said, adding that while he has a lot going on, such an incident would certainly stick in his mind. Additionally, images of Diddy and Jay-Z at different locations on the night in question have already started circulating online.

Jay-Z’s lawyers have already cited these findings to petition the court to shorten the period of filing. The allegations have already caused considerable damage to his reputation, and his rivals, like 50 Cent, have relished every moment of it. It’s no surprise, then, that Jay-Z seems to not like the idea of dragging this in court as he initially claimed.

"We write to the Court on behalf of our client Shawn Carter on a matter of extraordinary and grave importance for the integrity of the proceedings in the above-captioned case," begins tonight's letter to the court from Jay-Z's lawyer Alex Spiro. pic.twitter.com/kiTAjEEvS7 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, remain adamant about pursuing the case. Despite the inconsistencies, they insist their allegations are true. Although online chatter has started swinging in Jay-Z’s favor and he has prematurely celebrated with official statements, Buzbee — who has made clear his opinion on Jay-Z — and his client stand firm.

This story is still developing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy