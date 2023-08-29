‘I haven’t seen her in a long time’: Bonnie Wright discusses relationship with her on-screen ‘Harry Potter’ mom Julie Walters

Is there anyone nicer than Bonnie Wright? Hang on, I know this one — the answer is NO, end of discussion. The actress, filmmaker, and environmental activist has remained one of the entertainment industry’s most humble denizens to date, and that doesn’t look like it’s changing anytime soon.

In a recent interview on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum — a podcast dedicated to unpacking what makes certain celebrities tick — Wright dished about her time working on the Harry Potter franchise and how some of her on-screen relationships turned into genuine off-screen friendships.

During their chat, Rosenbaum asked Wright about how she landed the role of Ginny Weasley and how inexperienced that young cast truly was in the early days shooting.

“I think the hardest thing for me was when I had my scene (during Sorcerer’s Stone), they had already been sort of halfway through the shoot. So when I stepped on, everything had been a bit figured out. I was definitely very nervous, and felt like I was totally in the deep end of the pool. Like, ‘What am I doing?’ I was really lucky that Julie Walters who plays my mom in the film, Mrs. Weasley, really took me under her wing and saw that I was probably just like a deer in the headlights.”

I think folks often forget how young all those kids really were at the start of the world’s most recognizable film franchises. Sure they were actors, but they were kids too. Plain old, wild, wacky kids. None of them had any clue, really, what they were signing up for at the start — or the phenomenon the film would become. Watching them grow up and into those roles was and is as entertaining as the films themselves, full stop.

Michael went on to wonder if Bonnie ever gets to see her on-screen mother Julie, and the answer isn’t the one anyone was hoping to hear.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time, but we still are in contact. She really made me feel safe, and like I was meant to be there. So, I’m very grateful for that.”

Well, it’s great that they get to stay in touch. Even if it’s via phone, email, or owl. (How am I supposed to know how the pair keep in touch?) Although, I bet the fandom would die if Wright and Walters got back together sometime soon. Here’s hoping.