If ‘Black Adam’ bombs, Dwayne Johnson has a pretty solid plan B as a country singer

We know Dwayne Johnson as a famous wrestler and renowned actor. But lately, the Black Adam star has shared another piece of talent that he’s been hiding until today — a country singer. It turns out that Johnson has an amazing vocal range packed inside that body of his, which makes you wonder, why hasn’t he signed up for a record label yet.

Johnson appeared in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his upcoming film. In one of the show’s segments, he and Clarkson sang a duet of ‘Don’t come home a drinking’ by country singer Loretta Lynn, who died recently at age 90. Throughout the performance, Johnson looked like he was having fun performing with the ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer, as the two hugged at the end.

Despite being known for his acting and wrestling career, Johnson has shown his talent for singing multiple times in the past. In 2016, Johnson sang in the Disney film, Moana, where his song “You’re Welcome” debuted at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He also sang a ukulele cover of Bob Thiele’s ‘What a Wonderful World’ in the film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Johnson’s vocal prowess has also extended to the rapping scene, as he was a featured artist in Face N9ne’s ‘Face Off.” His part of the song swiftly went viral on Tiktok as over 1.2 million videos were made using his verse alone.

Currently, Johnson’s Spotify page is pretty bare, with only five songs listed under his name. But the actor has over 4.3 million monthly listeners, so maybe he should consider launching his music career, just in case his acting career doesn’t go according to plan.