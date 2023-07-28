‘I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful’: Tori Kelly releases update after days in hospital

Grammy-award-winning singer Tori Kelly has broken her silence days following a medical emergency that left her hospitalized.

As previously reported, Kelly, who was out with friends, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai medical center earlier this week after collapsing at dinner in Los Angeles, California. At the time, sources revealed that the 30-year-old’s heart began “beating really fast” and ultimately passed out. When Kelly’s friends saw that the “Missin U” vocalist was “out for a while,” they drove her to a nearby hospital.

Upon her arrival, doctors discovered blood clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs. She is still recovering in the intensive care unit as medical professionals examine “for other blood clots around her vital organs, including her heart.”

On July 27, Kelly updated her fans regarding the situation and if she plans to continue to release her new self-titled EP scheduled to debut this week. In a handwritten note on Instagram, she revealed that despite the scary ordeal, she feels a lot stronger and is hopeful that she will make a speedy recovery. Kelly wrote while thanking the doctors and nurses that have been looking after her,

“Hello friends as you have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

Further, into the post, the “Cut” crooner shared that although she is disappointed about rescheduling the events she had planned to promote her self-titled EP as she prioritizes her health, the album will still be released as scheduled.

“Of course I’m heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

Kelly wrapped up her statement thanking her fans and loved ones for their overwhelming support during this trying time. She said,

“I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Shortly after Kelly’s upload, TMZ reported that doctors discovered blood clots “near her heart” and are trying to figure out what caused them and how this could be prevented in the future. Aside from that update, no additional details have been released.

Kelly’s new EP, Tori, will be available on July 28.