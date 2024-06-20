I’m sorry, did ‘Perfect Match’ playboy Harry Jowsey dump Jessica Vestal for some brunette at Spotify Beach?

With Perfect Match season 2 airing as we speak, Too Hot To Handle‘s Harry Jowsey and Love Is Blind‘s Jessica Vestal are seemingly going strong and are likely to bring home the bacon (or lack thereof) as we inch closer and closer to the finale tomorrow, June 21.

Harry has been seemingly head over heels for Jess all season long, telling her he loves her time and time again — and telling her he wants to be the stepfather to her daughter, Autumn — so, naturally, news that he was seen cozying up with a different brunette beauty this week has shocked viewers, as if his alleged kiss with Melinda Berry wasn’t enough.

If that isn’t proof that he and Jess split up after the show, we don’t know what is.

Who is this mystery woman, and what exactly happened between her and Harry to lead fans to believe they are an item? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling for all of the tea, gathered exclusively by the individuals at Page Six…

With the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival occurring in Cannes, France as we speak, Harry Jowsey attended back-to-back events this week at one of the festival’s most popular exhibitions: Spotify Beach. The exhibition featured performances from stars like Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Martin Garrix, and Tyla. Meanwhile, stars like Jared Leto, Bono, and Queen Latifah were in attendance, as well as influencers like Alix Earle, Jake Shane, and Josh Richards. It was truly a night to remember!

Among these influencers was Harry Jowsey, who was seen getting extremely close with a 23-year-old British influencer named Madeline Argy on Wednesday, June 19, after the rock band Arcade Fire performed on stage.

Not only were Jowsey and Argy seen cozying up as they looked at something intently on Harry’s phone, but they were posed nearby each other for a video captured by social media sensation Alix Earle, as well as posed nearby each other for a photo captured by Getty Images.

Naturally, this sent Perfect Match viewers into a frenzy, telling Madeline to get away from Harry. After all, based on his behavior on the hit competition show, he is a walking red flag!

“RUN GIRL RUNNNNN.”

“The dude’s dated everyone holyyy”

“Anyone who dates him at this point 😂”

Others were confused more than anything, as Madeline is rumored to be dating rapper Central Cee.

“Isn’t she with Central Cee”

“Cench is better 😐”

Nonetheless, although there were rumors that Harry was dating his Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold, based on his track record — consisting of Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati, Jessica Vestal, and now Madeline — it is safe to assume he is into brunettes rather than blondes…

Where will their relationship go from here? It is safe to say we will be keeping up with both Harry and Madeline on social media for all of the updates from here on out. In the meantime, you can catch the season 2 finale of Perfect Match tomorrow, June 21 on Netflix.

