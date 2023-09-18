‘Iman and I are separated and have been for a while’: Teyana Taylor speaks out on cheating rumors after separation from Iman Shumpert

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari – 2023 has not been a great year for celebrity couples. Every week there’s a new pair calling it quits, and Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert‘s separation is the latest to join this year’s hit list.

Did Iman Shumpert cheat on Teyana Taylor?

Photo by Danielle Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

As usually happens when two public figures end their relationship, online detectives take it upon themselves to figure out precisely what happened. It had been speculated in the past that Shumpert had cheated on his wife, so fans of the couple were quick to point to infidelity as the reason behind the two’s split. Taylor, however, was not interested in letting the rumors run rampant and took to her Instagram page to clear the air.

“To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” the singer made sure to state. In the post, she also went on to explain that she and Shumpert had been separated for a while, and that they were not interested in making the public part of their personal lives. Clarifying that the NBA star had not cheated, however, was important in clearing his name. “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved,” Taylor continued.

Iman Shumpert cheating rumors, explained

Cheating rumors first started when gossip Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk shared footage of Shumpert hanging out with several women in a bathroom, as one of them appeared to be wearing jewelry belonging to the sportsman.

Steff, the woman in the video, commented under the post saying, “A reach!!!! We are just friends there was a lot of friends there.” Another Instagram user also pointed out that the bathroom picture was actually the set of a music video, and all would be cleared up when it came out.

A TikTok account popular for sharing “unconfirmed stories” about celebrities had also reenacted a tip someone had sent them back in 2022, whose details aligned with Shumpert and Taylor. Namely, the story being about a Black singer with a TV show and two daughters, and her husband being on Dancing with the Stars. The TikTok gets quite bleak when it describes the woman passing out in the bathroom from drug consumption after having a “mental breakdown” over the man repeatedly cheating on her.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert met in 2011 and entered a relationship in 2014. They married each other in 2016, and share two daughters; 7-year-old Junie, and 3-year-old Rue. There appears to be no bad blood between the two as they go their separate ways. On her Instagram, Taylor called Shumpert her “bestie” and said they would continue to be “great business partners and one hell of a team when it [came] to co-parenting [their] 2 beautiful children.”