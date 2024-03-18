For better or for worse (though it’s almost always for worse), Tekashi 6ix9ine has been attracting (and dodging) headlines ever since the release of his breakout debut single “GUMMO” in 2017.

Since then, the rapper has made a name for himself as a controversial and attention-grabbing figure, from defending Kanye West’s antisemitism, to being convicted of a felony for using a child in a sexual performance, to informing on the Nine Trey Gang to avoid a 47-year sentence for weapons and drug charged, to partaking in multiple feuds involving Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and 50 Cent, to name a few. Given the sheer omnipresence of his time in the limelight, attention has turned to 6ix9ine’s personal life, and whether the rapper is a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Rumors that 6ix9ine is gay have been circulating online for some time, with fans pointing to various instances that could indicate he has a boyfriend.

Is 6ix9ine gay?

6ix9ine has yet to confirm or deny whether he is gay, but the rumors date back to at least 2017. At that time, the rapper shared an Instagram post of himself alongside a mannequin, accompanied by a caption that read: “People think I’m gay.. I think I’m cool .. I can count to 10 wit my eyes closed.”

Around the same time, a video in which 6ix9ine refers to himself as gay went viral online, though it’s not clear whether the rapper was using the term loosely or as an apparent joke. Later, in 2021, rumors of 6ix9ine’s sexuality kicked up again following an interaction he had with fellow rapper Lil Nas X. 6ix9ine mentioned Lil Nas X in reply to a news story post on X with the headline: “China makes COVID-19 anal swabs mandatory for foreigners.”

Responding to the thread, 6ix9ine wrote that Lil Nas X — who is openly gay — had “entered the chat.” Lil Nas X promptly clapped back, sharing screenshots to his social media of 6ix9ine supposedly messaging him on Instagram. While 6ix9ine later claimed the screenshots were fake, they show him writing to Lil Nas X: “Gonna be in ya city soon, what you doing lol?”

This led fans to theorize that 6ix9ine was romantically interested in Lil Nas X, again fuelling rumors about his sexuality. More recently, the rapper was the subject of more speculation following an Instagram post he shared alongside Mexican singer Eduin Caz. 6ix9ine is seen kissing Caz — whom he collaborated with on the song “Y ahora” — on the cheek, prompting fans to believe they were in a relationship.

While the music video for the song in question shows both parties dancing alongside women, speculation continued to run rampant that Caz and 6ix9ine were boyfriends. Around that time, a sexually explicit gay video supposedly involving 6ix9ine resurfaced on X. After much fanfare, it was later found that the man in the X-rated video was not 6ix9ine, but simply bore a resemblance to him.

In any case, 6ix9ine has not explicitly stated whether or not he is gay. It appears the rumor mill will keep churning regardless.