Is Brock Purdy gay?

Although it’s not any of our concern, wondering and speculating about celebrities’ personal lives has become the norm. Some fans just want to know everything there is to know about their favorite actors, musicians, or athletes, and that includes their romantic or sexual preferences, apparently. While stars like Harry Styles, Jared Leto, and Taylor Swift have been the subjects of gay rumors for years, now it’s Brock Purdy‘s time in the limelight.

It’s hard to figure out what originated all the speculation regarding the NFL player’s sexuality, as there doesn’t seem to be an event that we can point at and say “Ah, that’s why.” Still, after Purdy’s appearance in 2024’s Super Bowl, public curiosity seems to have increased, as sports fans wonder what his sexual orientation might be. All those who have been closely following Purdy’s career are likely to already have some details about his life, however, some people have just recently become interested in the San Francisco 49ers player. Luckily for them, Purdy doesn’t seem to be secretive about his personal life.

What is Brock Purdy’s sexuality?

Brock Purdy has never made a public statement about his sexual orientation, nor have there been hints that he may be gay. Unless the player decides to comment on it, there is no way for us to know what his sexuality is. Besides, Purdy’s silence in the face of gay rumors should be enough to tell us that he’s not paying much (if any) attention to the subject.

While we’re on the topic, though, it’s worth mentioning that the 49ers quarterback is in a long-term relationship with Jenna Brandt. The pair met at Iowa State University, which they both attended before Brandt transferred in late 2020. Needless to say, that wasn’t enough to keep the two apart, and in November 2022, Brandt announced her relationship with Purdy via Instagram. Less than a year later, in July 2023, the couple got engaged.

With all of this in mind, most people assume that Purdy is not gay. However, it’s also important to remember that being in a relationship with a woman doesn’t automatically mean that someone is straight. Ultimately, the only person who can speak on Purdy’s sexuality is himself, thus, we should leave assumptions aside. In recent years, we’ve seen the negative effects of taking speculation too far, so let’s try to avoid repeating history. If and when the NFL star ever feels the need to address the subject, he will.