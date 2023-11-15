Is Jada Pinkett Smith really suing over Will Smith-Duane Martin relationship rumors? Her response to the allegations, explained

Brother Bilal shared some intimate details about Will Smith's private life on a podcast. The Smith Pinkett's are none too pleased about it.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have seemed in a constant state of over-sharing about their private lives as of late, from the Chris Rock slap at the 2022 Oscars ceremony to the publication of Jada’s 2023 tell-all memoir, Worthy. Now, Will’s friend has claimed he once caught Will having sex with a man, and Jada may get litigious.

In case you don’t recall, the Academy Awards slap heard-round-the-world happened after comedian and host Chris Rock joked about Jada from the stage. In her book, Jada revealed she and Will had been separated for years, anyway. The revelation that Will may have been intimate with a man reportedly came from his long-time friend and former assistant, Brother Bilaal. The story involved Will’s fellow Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, Duane Martin, according to The Independent.

Speaking on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast, Brother Bilal said he caught Will and Martin in the act while Fresh Prince was still in production. The show went off the air in 1996. In response, Will called the story, “completely fabricated” and the claim “unequivocally false,” according to TMZ. In her appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Jada weighed in on the matter, and here’s what she had to say.

Are the Smiths suing?

As of this report, there are no details of any potential lawsuit brought against Brother Bilal by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, but based on what Jada said on The Breakfast Club, there could be one coming. In her words, “We’re going to take legal action because it’s one thing to have your opinion on somebody versus making up salacious, malicious stories,” The U.S. Sun reported.

According to Jada, Bilal is financially motivated to spread the rumor. As per the Daily Mail, she told The Breakfast Club hosts, ‘It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense. [Bilal] is a person who tried to do a shake down, a money shake down that didn’t work. We’re going to take legal action.”

In a further comment on the matter, Jada reportedly told TMZ at iHeartRadio in New York, “We suin’!” As for actor Duane Martin — who allegedly had sex with Will on the Fresh Prince set, according to Brother Bilal — he declined to comment on the situation, sources told TMZ.

According to Jada, she and Will have been leading separate lives since around 2016. They got married in 1997, one year after Fresh Prince stopped production.