Is Jason Mraz gay? The rumors, explained

Has anyone else noticed an uptick in gay rumors, of late?

Maybe its because the stigma around the LGBTQ+ community has faded, in recent years, or simply because we’re more aware of the diversity around us, but it seems that every day a new celeb is dodging rumors about their sexuality. This week, its Jason Mraz under the microscope, as fans examine his lengthy history of support for the LGBTQ+ community and wonder whether he’s also a part of it.

What is Jason Mraz’s sexuality?

Jason Mraz has been a low-key, but persistent, staple of the music scene for more than 20 years now. His debut work came out in the late ’90s and early 2000s, before he found a solid foothold with 2002’s Waiting for My Rocket to Come. From there, his career took off, and earned him another half-dozen albums and a slew of awards. He’s a broadly celebrated artist, and some of his most popular songs serve as immortal staples in late-night playlists.

Through it all, Mraz has been open about his sexuality. He’s largely dated women, over the course of his life, and both of his wives were… well, wives, but even while dating Christina Carano Mraz was exploring his sexuality. He and she were married for nearly a decade, but their 2023 divorce quickly sparked rumors about the cause. They seemed to be perfectly happy, with Carano even supporting his interest in and previous relationships with men, but their marriage is over. Could it be due to Mraz’s sexuality?

Its hard to say. Mraz still hasn’t spoken out about the culprit behind his recent divorce, and he may never do so. That’s his right, as the public isn’t entitled to a view into celebrity’s personal lives, but we do know — regardless — that Mraz isn’t straight. He’s been clear about this on several occasions, including in a supportive 2015 letter to the LGBTQ+ community. A line in the poem was seen as many as Mraz’s official coming out, and he’s been broadly seen as bisexual ever since.

Considering Mraz hasn’t said anything to indicate that he’s gay, rather than bi, it seems safe to assume that nothing has changed. He and his wife got divorced — it happens, people divorce — and his next partner could be male or female. Only time will tell.