Is Kevin Spacey in Jail?

How does someone comeback from 50+ sexual misconduct accusations?
Published: Jun 12, 2024 12:55 pm

Whether or not they know his name, any movie lover knows Kevin Spacey’s face. The American Beauty actor shaped the Hollywood landscape for decades before losing everything after a slew of sexual assault accusations. The claims, spurred on by the #MeToo movement, spanned decades and came from 9 different accusers – most of whom were underaged when the incidents occurred.

What was Kevin Spacey accused of?

Anthony Rapp image Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images, Kevin Spacey image Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In 2017, 6 men came forward in the U.K. with sexual assault accusations against Kevin Spacey. Shortly after in 2018, American actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was just 14 years old.

Spacey apologized to Rapp, though he claimed he didn’t recall the event. In a move that was highly derided, he used the controversy to come out as gay. His announcement was poorly received by the gay community, with many claiming that The Usual Suspects actor was trying to deflect from the accusations. Actor Billy Eichner claimed that his coming out, under those circumstances, implied a connection between homosexuality and pedophilia.

The Oscar winner had 7 open cases against him by 2018, and by 2020, 2 more cases were brought against him by American men who claimed that Spacey had assaulted them as teenagers years before.

Was Kevin Spacey found guilty?

Kevin Spacey leaving court after being acquitted

Kevin Spacey was acquitted on all counts. His American legal woes all but disappeared after Rapp failed to correctly identify the apartment where the alleged incident took place, and the other two accusers declined to testify or failed to produce evidence.

In 2019, two of Spacey’s accusers died. Internet conspiracy theorists were quick to claim that Spacey had them murdered, pointing to a video made the day before one accuser’s apparent suicide. Embodying his former House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, Spacey released the short KTWK, or “Kill Them with Kindness.” The character was famous for killing political opponents.

Despite the many accusers and questionable posting choices, Spacey was acquitted of all charges in the U.K. as well, in 2023.

Though he was found not guilty, Spacey’s career has continued to suffer. He tearfully told Piers Morgan that his legal woes drained his bank accounts, and that the stigma made it hard to find projects. The actor has admitted to being “flirty,” “promiscuous,” and, “definitely persistent” in the past.

“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” Spacey said.

After years of having his name synonymous with child predation – and some seriously bizarre videos Spacey chose to broadcast himself – the damage to his public image might be impossible to repair. Despite the long climb back to success, Spacey is ready for his comeback. All that’s left to do, according to the actor himself is to, “get back on the horse.”

Whether or not audiences are still willing to give the 64-year old a second chance remains to be seen.

