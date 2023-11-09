Is Lori Harvey adopted? Here’s all about Steve Harvey’s youngest daughter

A comedian with a heart as big as his smile and wisdom as vast as his signature suits, Steve Harvey knows how to light up a room with his jokes and he’s also an excellent family man. If you ever wonder where his relationship and family wisdom comes from, the man has 7 children. But the most well-known among all is his youngest one, Lori Harvey, who stands tall and shines brilliantly in her own spotlight.

While many believe that being the daughter of such an iconic figure would cast a long shadow, Lori has proven time and again that she’s not just a celebrity offspring. While her last name might open doors, Lori has come a long way and established herself as a successful model, entrepreneur, and socialite. She has walked the runway for luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana and starred in campaigns for Burberry and Michael Kors.

Although Lori appears to have inherited not just her father’s endearing grin but his extraordinary wit and intelligence, a question often lingers about whether she is Steve’s biological daughter or not, given our comedic maestro’s elaborate relationship history. And there’s only one way to find out: diving right into the pool.

Steve Harvey’s relationship history

Harvey once said “Family is my reason why, I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them. The Family Feud host is currently a dad to seven children and a grandfather to seven grandchildren on top of it. But does he have biological ties to all? The short answer is, no.

Harvey had his first marriage in 1981 at the age of 24. His then-wife Marcia Harvey soon blessed his world with twin girls, Brandi and Karli in 1982. This makes Steve’s oldest biological children a little over 40 years old now. 9 years later in 1991, the couple welcomed their first son Broderick Harvey Jr., before the two separated in 1994.

Steve Harvey married for the second time in 1996 to Mary Shackelford and welcomed his second son (and fourth overall child) Wynton Harvey in 1997. However, this marriage also ended after lasting for nine years later, in 2005. But worry not, our comedic genius will get lucky again soon.

For the third time, Steve Harvey found love in Marjorie Harvey and married her in 2007. This marriage also brought him a loving fatherhood of Marjorie’s three children, who she had from a previous relationship. Steve Harvey legally adopted Marjorie’s three children, including daughters Morgan and Lori, and son Jason, making him the father of seven children in total. However, only the first four children from his first two marriages are his biological children.

Is Steve Harvey Lori Harvey’s real father?

So, Lori Harvey is actually adopted and Steve is not her biological father. She was born on Jan. 13, 1997, and along with siblings Jason and Morgan, she was legally adopted by Steve after he married their mother, Marjorie, in 2007.

Unfortunately, there is no information available on Lori’s biological father. Since Marjorie, Lori, or Steve have never brought him up, it’s reasonable to presume that she has no personal connection to the man. Steve and Lori have a wonderful, loving, and supportive father-daughter relationship, with Lori treating Steve as her true father.

Lori has constantly been in the media eye for her relationships, from the earliest one with the Dutch football player Memphis Depay in 2016, to her most recent breakup with the British actor Damson Idris making headlines currently. She has separated from Idris after almost a year of dating and the duo released a joint statement (via The Hollywood Reporter) confirming their split, saying:

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Lori started modeling in 2015 at the age of 18 and became an entrepreneur at the age of 24 after launching her own skincare brand, SKN. The 26-year-old has made headlines due to various high-profile relationships, with the most famous being the one with Michael B. Jordan. The pair started dating in Nov. 2020 before ultimately calling it quits in June 2022.

Throughout the thick and thin patches of her life, Steve has been a pillar of strength to her, making sure to be vocal about his love and support for his daughter. Following her breakup with Jordan in 2022, Steve shared his thoughts on his podcast saying, “I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.” (via PEOPLE)

So, Harvey’s got his daughter’s back whether they share blood or not. In his own words: “As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.” We stan a good father Steve!