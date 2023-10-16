Is Pete Davidson Jewish?

Making quite a name for himself in recent years, Pete Davidson continue to garner attention and curiosity.

He’s followed the path of many other comedians, starting with standup comedy before transitioning into being an actor in primarily comic roles. He began really picking up steam when he became a regular in Saturday Night Live skits at only 20 years old. Recently, he even returned to his old stomping grounds with a hosting gig for season 49, where Ice Spice was the musical guest.

With all of the fanfare around Davidson’s career, it is no surprise that fans are turning an eye inward and wondering what his personal life is like. The normal questions, like who he is dating or musing on how tall he is, of course are there, but some fans have deeper queries. Namely, is Pete Davidson a Jewish actor?

Is Pete Davidson a Jewish celebrity?

Looking to Pete Davidson’s father, we can see that the late patriarch of the Davidson family does have some amount of ethnically Jewish ancestry. This would make Pete Davidson partially Jewish on an ethnic level, but this doesn’t line up with his personal beliefs or the way he operated in life on a cultural level. For all intents and purposes, Pete Davidson is not Jewish.

Pete Davidson does not seem to personally identify as Jewish, though he undoubtedly is familiar with Jewish culture and has acknowledged its influence on his life in the past. This is due to the fact that Davidson was raised on Staten Island and near New York City, which both have sizeable Jewish populations. That being said, he still does not have any religious or notably cultural Jewish influences in his personal life.