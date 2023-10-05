Pete Davidson and Ice Spice ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode premiere date and how to watch

Don’t panic, people — despite his reputation for bagging baddies, Pete Davidson is not dating Ice Spice.

…Not yet, at least. The former SNL staple has experienced a staggeringly good run when it comes to women, with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale all serving as top-tier, boast-worthy exes, among several others. As such, rumors popped off the moment Davidson’s name was featured alongside Ice Spice, a 23-year-old up-and-comer who released her debut rap album earlier this year. Those rumors instantly assumed the two were an item, but they are — in fact — merely collaborators. The pair are set to appear on the premier episode of Saturday Night Live‘s 49th season, with Davidson serving as host and Ice Spice appearing as musical guest.

After a delay in programming, thanks to the dual WGA and SAG strikes, SNL‘s return is highly-anticipated. The season’s premier wasn’t pushed back by much — the show typically films between September and May, with a three-month hiatus over the summer — but its return marks the first steps in returning to the new normal for television programming — hopefully with far more respect, care, and pay given to its writers and actors.

Image via Saturday Night Live

The official season 49 SNL premiere — which also so happens to be Davidson and Ice Spice‘s episode — is slated to hit screens on Oct. 14. The premiere comes after one of the longest delays in SNL history, due to the aforementioned strikes. The program ended its 48th season early, out of respect for the strikes, and remained off the air until terms with the WGA were ironed out. Davidson’s appearance on the show is not considered scabbing — since the SAG strike is still ongoing — as he had a previous contractual obligation, and the NBC program functions outside of the contract the union is striking.

How to watch Pete Davidson and Ice Spice’s SNL episode

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

The easiest way to enjoy Davidson and Ice Spice’s episode of SNL is on NBC itself, as the episode airs, but there are streaming alternatives for the cord-cutters among us. The episode will air in SNL‘s typical time slot on Saturday, Oct. 14, but those who miss it can catch it over on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. The episode will be available for free for the platform’s subscribers, or you can sign up for a free trial to catch the show’s big return.