It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Royal Family, filled with notable absences, vague health conditions and enough conspiracy theories to rival the Moon landing.

For those who need a refresher, Kate Middleton was the subject of much buzz earlier this month, following her long-running withdrawal from the spotlight as she battled a mysterious illness. Naturally, speculation around Middleton’s health ran rampant online and in the media, with conspiracy theorists claiming the Princess was missing, dead, or recovering from either the revelation of Prince William’s cheating, or a butt lift surgery (yes, you read that right).

After a doctored family photo only added further fuel to the rumor mill, Middleton returned last week with a video statement revealing she is being treated for cancer. With so much attention on the Palace — enough to constitute another juicy season of The Crown — royalists are questioning whether William and Kate will take a much-deserved break.

Is Prince William taking time off?

As far as we know, both Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking a break from royal duties amid the Princess’ cancer battle. The couple have already jetted off to their vacation home, flying from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they will spend the four-week school holiday break with their children.

The family’s Easter break will take place at the Sandringham Estate property. This trip means Prince William and Middleton will miss this year’s holiday church service at St George’s Chapel, and it’s been reported that the pair will withdraw from other duties during their stay. Page Six reports that they will have their own private Easter celebration in Norfolk, but beyond that, will “close off from the world,” according to a royal aide.

The source said the family will remove themselves from public-facing duties to “spend time together, the five of them,” to “move on” from the media frenzy. The source said William is committed to ensuring Middleton has “the privacy she needs” and that his children — George, Charlotte and Louis — are “shielded from” the public’s interest in her health.

Prince William is expected to return to public duties once his children return to school following the Easter break. For her part, it has been reported that Middleton is eager to return to her own duties, in line with health advice and depending on her health, though it will likely not be a full-time return.

In any case, it’s a much-deserved break for the family, and if this writer had one of multiple palaces to choose from throughout the UK, he’d probably disappear for a while too.