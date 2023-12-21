Is ‘The Voice’ coach Niall Horan married?

Not married but seemingly in love. Here's who caught Niall Horan's eye and heart for over three years.

The Voice is known for inviting popular celebrities to serve as the contestants’ vocal coaches. Fans have been extra excited to see former One Direction member Niall Horan take up the mantle.

Horan’s rise to fame and popularity are not hidden from the public. However, it’s his personal life that has, over the years, attracted an enormous amount of tabloid and popular curiosity.

What is Niall Horan’s relationship status?

Unsurprisingly, his stepping into a new role has prompted many fans to wonder about Horan’s current marital and relationship status. As far as the former is concerned, Horan has never married at any point in his life but has reportedly been dating Amelia Woolley since early 2020.

The couple has only rarely been seen together at events, most notably when they were spotted at a Horan & Rose charity gala, for which the couple raised a hefty amount of 800,000 Euros. The couple was also photographed at the French Formula One Grand Prix on July 24, 2022.

In June 2023, Horan confirmed to ET Canada that he is in a relationship with Woolley, and she inspired some of the songs on his 2023 album, The Show.

Their relationship sparked curiosity among fans to know more about Woolley. Even though not much light has been shed on the subject, it’s been found that she has worked for various fashion labels like Dior, SOS, and ASOS, to name a few.

However, no details about her past relationships have been discovered as yet which is unlike her boyfriend who has been romantically linked with some of the industry’s well-known names. These include Demi Lovato, Hailee Streisand, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Ellie Goulding.