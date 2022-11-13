James Gunn might be in charge of DC, but he’s still happy to shill Marvel merchandise

You could make a decent argument that no creative talent in modern Hollywood has found themselves in a position quite as unique as the one James Gunn finds himself in right now.

Since the first of the month, he’s been overseeing the rebranded DC Studios as its co-CEO alongside longtime friend and collaborator Peter Safran, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. He’s also developing a second season of Peacemaker, which he was planning to direct in its entirety when the HBO Max show’s return was announced, and then there’s the small matter of Marvel.

Not only does the filmmaker have The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special releasing on Disney Plus later this month, but the epic conclusion to his blockbuster trilogy is in post-production ahead of Vol. 3‘s arrival in theaters in May of next year. That’s still seven months away, which is mind-boggling when you consider he’s literally heading up the competition at the same time.

Always a consummate professional and team player, though, Gunn has taken to social media to highlight some festive merchandise revolving around the MCU’s favorite band of intergalactic misfits as he continues to play both sides of the divide.

New Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special @OriginalFunko figures are my new Christmas decorations! pic.twitter.com/CqlRXUzVGv — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 12, 2022

There’s obviously no bad blood between the parties given that Kevin Feige was the first person Gunn told about his impending elevation to executive level, with Peacemaker leading man John Cena the second. It’s a busy schedule between now and next May, then, but we’re sure he’s equipped to handle it.