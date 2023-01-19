Jamie Lee Curtis shares official statement on naked child photograph posted on Instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis has stepped in to clear the air after an internet storm broke out surrounding a recent Instagram post. The Everything, Everywhere All at Once actress recently shared a photo intended to showcase the Pollack chairs that she’s added to her home office space, but also happened to reveal a picture on her wall depicting a naked child sitting in a tub of water.

In the wake of receiving backlash for her choice of wall decoration, Curtis previously removed the post from her account without comment, but this did nothing to quell the scandal, which generally was fueled by outspoken individuals of the right-wing persuasion. The Halloween icon has now decided to speak out on the matter to put it to bed for good.

See her reaction, as posted to Twitter, below:

Developing…