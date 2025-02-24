Jane Fonda roars the real meaning of ‘woke’ once and for all, so listen up, America

Jane Fonda has delivered a rousing speech about supposed wokeness while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actress was honored at the star-studded event for her 65-year career, which includes credits like Barbarella, Grace and Frankie, and 9 to 5, among many others. Taking to the stage, Fonda addressed the current political climate in the U.S., and urged Hollywood to “successfully resist” the Donald Trump-induced wave by relying on a “community of unions.” The 87-year-old coalesced her thoughts around the profession of acting, the aim of which she said was to “create… empathy.”

“What we, actors, create is empathy. Our job is to understand another human being so profoundly that we can touch their souls,” Fonda said. It was then that she delivered the mic drop moment of her speech, telling the crowd that “empathy is not weak or ‘woke,’” and reminding them that “woke just means you give a damn about other people.” The zinger was met with rapturous applause from the audience, and many social media users likewise revelled in Fonda’s roaring declaration.

Elsewhere in the speech, Fonda appeared to make reference to many of Trump’s policies, addressing everything from his attacks on DEI hires, his federal job cuts, and his attack on woke culture. “A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening,” she said. “Even if they’re of a different political persuasion, we need to not judge but listen from our hearts…” Then, Fonda issued a rallying call for Hollywood, reminding them that the current political climate is “not a rehearsal” and urging them to “be brave” in their resistance.

“We must not isolate, we must stay in community, we must help the vulnerable and find ways to project an inspiring vision of the future,” she said. “One that is beckoning and welcoming.” Of course, Fonda’s views are hardly surprising, since she campaigned vehemently for Kamala Harris during the presidential race and has shown no qualms in expressing her thoughts on the current president. Last August, for example, she rightfully predicted that a second Trump presidency would be a “total disaster” — and yet here we all are.

Fonda’s speech was one of multiple notable moments for the glitzy event, which was hosted by Kristen Bell at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. In what was his first win along the awards circuit, Timothée Chalamet took home the trophy for Best Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, while Demi Moore took him the corresponding award for The Substance.

For its part, papal drama Conclave received the night’s biggest award, taking home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture over fellow nominees Wicked, Anora and Emilia Pérez. The SAG Awards ceremony is the final major awards show before the Academy Awards, which this year take place on March 3.