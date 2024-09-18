‘Makes me want to cry’: Jane Fonda had a surprise for Michigan residents who weren’t expecting to see her at their doors

Jane Fonda has given residents in Michigan a welcome surprise, as footage of the Hollywood icon door-knocking in support of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has moved some voters to tears.

The Grace & Frankie actress — who has been vocal about her support of the Democratic candidate ever since Joe Biden withdrew from the race — was seen appearing at the doors of residents in Ann Arbor. Fonda arrived in the neighborhood complete with a very official-looking clipboard and perhaps the chicest haircut this writer has ever seen, delivering the kind of star power that could probably win over even the most stubborn voters.

In one clip shared by the “Kamala for Michigan” page on X, Fonda can be seen meeting and hugging a voter on her doorstep. The resident — who has probably seen 9 to 5, Barbarella, 80 for Brady, or any number of Fonda’s iconic films — said in the video that meeting the actress “makes me want to cry,” before thanking her for canvassing votes and working for the Harris campaign.

For her part, Fonda revealed that she had never engaged in a door-knocking campaign for a presidential nominee before and shared an anecdote about her ex-husband living in the Michigan town of Royal Oak. The actress also stressed the gravity of Harris’ presidential campaign, saying “this is such an important election” and admitting that she’s “doing everything [she] can” to ensure a Harris victory.

Michiganders are used to door knocks and phone calls, but Ann Arbor residents were not prepared for the one and only @Janefonda at their door! pic.twitter.com/t4CjvtNquY — Kamala for Michigan (@KamalaForMI) September 17, 2024

“We have to, have to, have to get them elected,” Fonda stressed. The actress was in town to speak at an event hosted at a Harris campaign office, where she discussed the election issue of climate. The topic is something Fonda has long been passionate about, to the point where she was even arrested while participating in a climate protest in 2019. “We can’t lose four years,” Fonda said at the climate panel in Michigan (per MLive).

“We’re going in the wrong direction, and we’re going to be galloping in the wrong direction if Trump gets elected.” It isn’t the first time Fonda has thrown her support behind Harris, having shared her official endorsement of the candidate in August with a social media video promoting the campaign’s climate policies.

Today, screen legend and climate activist Jane Fonda brought the @janeclimatepac to MI support Kamala Harris!



I was honored to join Jane in facilitating a roundtable on climate policy and the urgent need to elect climate champions with Michigan college students! pic.twitter.com/SPnQRi5Ehd — Emily E Dievendorf (@EmilyDievendorf) September 16, 2024

Fonda is one of multiple celebrities to flock to the Harris campaign, the buzziest of which arrived last week when Taylor Swift firmly backed the Democratic hopeful and sent Republican nominee Donald Trump into a rageful (albeit predictable) tailspin. Joining the Harris train alongside Fonda and Swift are Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill, Bette Midler, and Olivia Rodrigo, among many other celebrities.

Fonda’s appearance in Michigan comes in the same week that Trump hosted a town hall in Flint, during which he reportedly exaggerated the crowd attendance numbers (again). Since they’re in the same state, maybe Fonda can meet Trump in person to call him the “orange man,” as she did on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmell’s late-night show. If that does happen, I hope there’s a camera recording every micro-second so we can watch it all unfold.

