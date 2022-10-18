Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde respond to ‘false’ rumors from former nanny

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are vehemently denying recent rumors about the nature of their split, which reportedly involved Sudeikis lying under Wilde’s car to stop her from going to see Harry Styles.

While details around the timing and whether or not there was any overlap between the split and Wilde dating Styles were sparse, the couple has since insisted that the relationship ended long before Styles was in the picture – and that the rumors being spread were nothing more than the words of a vindictive nanny.

The couple issued a joint statement to PEOPLE in an attempt to finally put all of these wild rumors to bed.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The nanny gave The Daily Mail a detailed account of the events surrounding the Sudeikis and Wilde breakup, which in her view was quite ugly – and it revolved around a rift created while Wilde was filming Don’t Worry Darling.

Sudeikis allegedly discovered flirty texts being exchanged between his ex-fiance and Styles on her Apple Watch, and the Ted Lasso actor spent a lot of time crying.

You’d hope that a film riddled with so much background controversy at least wouldn’t suck, but the movie sits at a 38% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

We thought it was okay.