The internet caught itself in a stir after Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega might’ve embraced her character a little too much in a recent interview. The actress revealed one of her weird interests when she was a kid, which somehow perpetuated the idea that she could become a potential serial killer.

Ortega told Wired in an interview that she’s a weirdo and how at a young age, she used to perform autopsies on dead animals she found in her backyard. The quote went viral on social media, and most of the comments were filled with shock.

Jenna Ortega tells @WIRED that she used to perform autopsies on dead animals when she was younger:



“I’m a weirdo… [I] used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger. Like, little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard.” pic.twitter.com/iHJPQYkobx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2022

Fans immediately joked about her interest and how it was similar to Jeffrey Dahmer before he became a cannibal. The only difference is that she’d perform them when they’re already dead. People also made jokes about how she was the ‘perfect goth girlfriend’ and her childhood interest made her perfect for the role of Wednesday Addams.

everyone wants a goth gf till she starts doing dead animal autopsies y'all are weak and fake https://t.co/NBm5cmq8V3 — Mika (@0pvlent) November 23, 2022

Lmfao this is why I love her! She’s a weird little freak! https://t.co/28evvk4uiN — haususpiria.tumblr.com🏴👻📽📼 (@haususpiria91) November 24, 2022

most serial killers used to do autopsies on animals… Jenna takes it back pls — Ivy (fan acc) (@taysmaroonn) November 23, 2022

Unfortunately, there were some that took it seriously. Ortega’s defenders were quick to point out how distasteful it is to compare her story to known serial killers like Jeffery Dahmer. Almost everyone in high school dissected an animal at some point and there are people who work in STEM, whose job is to experiment with animals for research purposes.

gotta admit i find this weird but people in the replies comparing her to dahmer are disgusting!! he was an actual serial k*ller!! you don’t casually compare regular ppl to someone like that, even as a joke https://t.co/aM7hPSuVm5 — tay⋆｡･*˚⁺‧͙ (@tcmreads) November 24, 2022

did y’all never dissect a frog or something once in science class? she never k*lled them, hence the word “that were dead-“ not everyone who’s interested of the macabre have serial killer tendencies. https://t.co/550o3BMh6s — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) November 23, 2022

societys hatred for women in stem is beyond me https://t.co/adTDu7zYxy — wengel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸 (@wengelll) November 23, 2022

people comparing jenna to a nasty serial killer is just so low

don't y'all americans love cutting frogs open in class? how is it different https://t.co/DAck8ygRok — bela🦦 (@avasword) November 23, 2022

Ortega’s interest when she was a child isn’t something that people should be afraid of. And, if it was, then they need to take a step back from true crime dramas for once. It’s also important to note that she didn’t kill the animals — they were already dead.

That being said, perhaps her somewhat strange childhood interest makes her the perfect actress to star as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.