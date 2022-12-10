Jenna Ortega is reuniting with a ‘Wednesday’ co-star for a new romcom, and fans are here for it

Wednesday fans rejoiced after news broke on Dec. 8 that the series stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White are working on another project together. In the Netflix series, Ortega and White are seen as Wednesday Addams and Xavier Thorpe.

Ortega and White’s next project, which is currently in production in Utah, is a romantic comedy titled Winter Spring Summer or Fall. The film follows two high school seniors, considered completely polar opposites, who happen to have a chance encounter in the wintertime. They undergo a life-changing experience when they meet for four days throughout the year.

White confirmed that he was collaborating with Ortega on a new project while promoting the Wednesday series in an interview with Popternative. While revealing how much he enjoyed working with Ortega in the past and the project’s location, the 21-year-old said,

“I love working with Jenna. The movie I’m doing in Utah right now is with her as well. We have a fun time together.”

Although little details are provided for Winter Spring Summer or Fall, including its anticipated release and other cast members, one thing that can be confirmed is the film’s director.

Several months ago, Tiffany Paulsen uploaded a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram with the caption, “Here we go! First day on set! #directors #femalefilmmakers #winterspringsummerorfallmovie.” Paulsen’s past work includes screenwriting for About Fate, Disney Channel’s Adventures in Babysitting, and Nancy Drew, among other things. Paulsen is also an actress.

This upcoming rom-com is a dream come true for Wednesday fans who have been disgruntled with Ortega’s titular character picking the back-stabbing Tyler over Xavier and have been shipping the actress with White. Given that the latter has pretty much dashed all hopes for a potential romance with his eccentric classmate in the series, this film will manage to erase at least some percentage of the crushing disappointment.

Though Winter Spring Summer or Fall does not have a release date yet, those yearning to see Ortega and White sharing the screen again can watch Wednesday, currently streaming on Netflix.