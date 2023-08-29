Jennifer Lopez left out in the cold after a photo of teenage Ben Affleck confirms once and for all who his soulmate really is

One long-standing relationship in Ben Affleck's life will forever rival Jennifer Lopez's place in his thoughts.

A picture tells a thousand words, and a throwback photo of Ben Affleck has raised a thought-provoking question about his relationships. The snapshot features the former Batman star alongside someone he shares a significant bond with, casting a shadow of doubt on whether Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Garner holds the title of the true love of his life.

A fan took to X, the app formerly known as Twitter, and posted a sweet pair of Photo Booth pictures of a teenaged Affleck with Oppenheimer star Matt Damon.

jennifer garner this jennifer lopez that… ben affleck’s soulmate is matt damon shut up https://t.co/Ynl1s4IS3h — lyna (@caitlynagonz) August 28, 2023

The adorable snaps depict the playful camaraderie between the puka-wearing pair before their rise to fame with the psychological drama Good Will Hunting. In 1998, a year after the film’s release, Affleck and Damon won the Oscar for Best Screenplay at the 70th Academy Awards.

The pair have one of the most successful collaborative relationships in the film industry. Damon conceptualized Good Will Hunting as an assignment for a playwriting class at Harvard University. He took the idea to Affleck, and the creative duo wrote the screenplay in 1994. They sold it to Rob Reiner’s production company, Castle Rock, and recruited Gus van Sant to direct the movie.

Affleck and Damon became two of the most influential figures in the film industry. Over the years, they have starred together in nine movies, including Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Air.

While Ben Affleck’s romantic entanglements with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and current partner Jennifer Lopez have fluctuated, his collaborative bond with Damon has endured. Though Lopez may have Affleck’s heart, it seems that Damon will always have Aflleck’s mind.