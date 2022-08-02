Jojo Siwa’s mother calls out Candace Cameron Bure over ‘rude’ celeb encounter, dishes on the ‘real version’ of what happened

The tea is getting positively spilt over the “rude” celebrity encounter Jojo Siwa supposedly experienced with Candace Cameron Bure at the Fuller House premiere in 2016. And the spiller of the tea is none other than Siwa’s mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

It all started last week when the younger Siwa, participating in a TikTok trend, insinuated that Cameron Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met. It didn’t take long for the 46-year-old Hallmark actress to go into full damage control mode, after initially posting a questionable Bible verse to her Instagram story.

Within days, however, she posted a five minute explanation and apology for what happened, while also chastising the teen star over “mindful” social media use.

“So that was it, all good on the Jojo front,” Cameron Bure said, towards the end of the video. “And I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have — even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter. And whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers, or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”

Shockingly, it sounds as though Cameron Bure’s account of what happened was not entirely accurate, as the 47-year-old mother of two recalled in an Instagram post on Monday — and, she brought receipts.

“I talked about this on my podcast a while back,” Siwa explained, referring to her Success with Jess podcast. “The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story , it’s not about a simple photo, it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way.”

“It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you, but morals are what you have when no one is looking,” she added, savagely.

In the two-minute-long clip, Siwa recalled how she had been obsessed with Cameron Bure growing up and that eventually her daughter became likewise obsessed too. After the premiere, the mother-daughter pair had the chance to meet the Full House star at an afterparty at a restaurant across the street from The Grove, where the event took place.

“It was kind of crowded because it wasn’t a huge theater where they had a lot of people,” Siwa explained. “Then JoJo ran into DJ and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?’ And she’s like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.'”

After another person off-camera gasped, Siwa pressed her lips together in a tight smile, blinked, and nodded. “Word for word — ‘Not now, maybe later,'” she repeated. “Uh huh? Ouch. Ouch.”

“Fast forward, we go on The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Siwa continued, laughing, recalling the same anecdote that Cameron Bure brought up in her video. Shockingly, Siwa had a markedly different takeaway from the encounter.

“I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say, not now, maybe later,'” Siwa quipped.

When asked if there was any interaction that day, Siwa elaborated. “No, she just couldn’t be bothered. And you know what, maybe she was having an emergency … I do not know what was going on,” she added. “But it’s funny like when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that? ‘Not now, maybe later?’ And it is hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you. But that was so long ago — I can’t even tell you — and I still remember it.”

Clearly, so does her daughter. A little kindness does go a long way, and if appearing in nearly 200 episodes of a family friendly sitcom and then another 75 episodes of its revival doesn’t teach you that, we don’t know what to say.