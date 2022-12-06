Juliana Nalú makes it clear she’s single after ex Kanye West’s comments on Hitler

It seems like his former corporate partners aren’t the only ones dropping Kanye like a hot rock. The disgraced rapper/presidential hopeful’s latest rumored love interest, Juliana Nalú, has left no doubts that she is no longer a prospect in the wake of West’s latest bombshell Alex Jones interview during which he repeatedly praised Hitler and Nazism.

Back in October, Nalú and West, who now goes by “Ye,” were spotted making out outside a Los Angeles recording studio. The then-couple (dressed in Yeezy couture, of course) shared a goodbye kiss before West left for an interview. This was after West had posted a series of anti-semitic tweets in which he stated that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye doubled down on the statement soon after, telling Piers Morgan that he was not sorry for them during a tumultuous interview.

An insider that spoke with Page Six, stated that West was dating the Brazilian model in an attempt “to drown out [the headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content,” and “to try and make people forget.”

And while Ye’s initial posts may not have been enough for Nalú to disassociate herself from him, his latest unhinged appearance on Jones’ Infowars program appears to have done the trick. According to Page Six, a commenter on one of Nalú’s recent Instagram posts was asked how she could be with someone who is “fond of Nazism,” to which the model responded, “I’m single. Thanks for caring.”

Ye’s statements during the interview leave little room for anyone who isn’t antisemitic to associate themselves with the artist who, now infamously told Jones, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.