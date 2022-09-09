Kanye West just used the Queen’s death as inspiration to end all his feuds

Kanye West recently resumed his shenanigans on Instagram, seemingly empowered by his ex Kim Kardashian ending her months-long relationship with Pete Davidson, for some reason, even though he basically got what he wanted. (Although he still doesn’t have Kim back, and likely never will.)

But that was the old Kayne because early Friday morning, the rapper announced that he was taking a break from grudges, and the inspiration was the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, of all things, who died from natural causes at the age of 96 on Thursday.

“Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” Ye all-caps announced in an Instagram grid post, along with two slides featuring photos of Elizabeth II as a young woman. She was quite the hottie back in the day, we suppose! Paul McCartney thought so anyway — we wonder how she would have looked in a pair of Yeezy high heel boots?

The irony was too much for Irish Examiner columnist Séamas O’Reilly, who tweeted screenshots — which will come in handy when West eventually finds himself in a less charitable mood and deletes the post.

“If anyone had ‘Kanye Ending All His Beefs In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II’ on their bingo card, please make your way to the stage,” O’Reilly quipped.

If anyone had ‘Kanye Ending All His Beefs In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II’ on their bingo card, please make your way to the stage. pic.twitter.com/joRn40sz3R — The author, Séamas O’Reilly (@shockproofbeats) September 9, 2022

Journalist Alessandra Bocchi likewise attributed the “immeasurable” power of the queen for West to cease his feuds for even one day.

The death of Queen Elizabeth made Kanye West let go of his endless beefs for one day. Her power was indeed immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/kg5IqpB795 — Alessandra (@alessabocchi) September 9, 2022

But speaking of deleting posts, West had previously tweeted a tribute of the Queen wearing Yeezy shades and named both Davidson and Kid Cudi, who he’s also been beefing with, but apparently thought better of it.

no way Kanye just posted this pic😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Au4mcxh54P — Debating Hip-Hop / JID AOTY (@DebatingHipHop_) September 9, 2022

no shot Kanye just posted the Queen wearing YZY shades 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UCkHWNhQch — WhosBreezy 🇵🇰 (@WhosBreezyUK) September 9, 2022

Ye posts the late Queen in YZY SHDZ pic.twitter.com/RNccmM1kzf — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) September 9, 2022

Just another day in the dumbest possible timeline, and we’re all living in it!