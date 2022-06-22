Kate Bush gives rare interview to connect with ‘Stranger Things’ fans

What’s so fantastic about a show like Stranger Things is its ability to thrust old pieces of media back into popular culture. With newfound appreciation, fans around the globe get to introduce themselves to all sorts of 80s nostalgia, most of all, music. Artists from decades past are able to go through a modern renaissance, and that’s exactly what’s happening to musician Kate Bush. The notably private singer/songwriter gave a rare interview to discuss her musical resurgence in 2022.

Far and away the most popular song used in the show’s fourth season has been Kate Bush’s 1985 classic Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) — even writing it makes us hum to ourselves. During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Bush dove headfirst into what made the track a hit and how the song has resonated with a younger audience.

“(Stranger Things) is such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.” Adding to her surprise, the Hounds of Love musician went on to say, “It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking, really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad!”

Kate Bush has been vocal about her song’s connection to young people and finds that her work really hits home amongst those who struggle to come of age. In the 2014 documentary The Kate Bush Story: Running Up That Hill, new light is shed on the life and fame of one of music’s most underrated stars. Now, finally, it seems Kate Bush is getting the credit she deserves.

“What’s really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience. In a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me,” says Bush. “And I love that! The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it, I think it’s very special.”

It’s no secret that Stranger Things has always had a hand in influencing the resurgence of a vintage track or two, but never like Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), and never for this long. Fans have taken to Twitter, Tik Tok, and YouTube to share their love for the song, and Kate Bush couldn’t be happier.

“I think they’ve put it in a really special place. I mean, the Duffer Brothers created the series, and, actually, we watched it from the first season onwards, so I was already familiar with the series. And I thought what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way – you know, as a kind of talisman, almost, for Max. And yeah, I think it’s very touching, actually.”

All that’s left to do is put on some headphones, throw on some Kate Bush, and find a supernatural being to destroy. Either that or listen to the song until our ears bleed — whichever comes first.