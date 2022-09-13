Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys.

Doing the host duties of polite ribbing and occasionally cringey jokes, Thompson went for the jugular by bringing up Zendaya’s recent 26th birthday in order to drag DiCaprio.

“Zendaya just turned 26. Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Kenan Thompson at the #Emmys: "Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio." https://t.co/h3GrtHDUA6 pic.twitter.com/apUP0cGDiW — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

