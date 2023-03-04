Latest Fantasy News: Jenna Ortega discusses the challenges of juggling nostalgia and Tim Burton’s highly-specific demands

It’s been several months since Wednesday dropped on Netflix, but the dark fantasy series still manages to crop up in conversations.

A recent appearance on Hot Ones prompted star Jenna Ortega to re-enter conversations, as fans dissected the news that came out of her appearance on Sean Evans’ interview show. Ortega opened up about the hurdles of taking on such a nostalgic character, as well as the uniquely precise demands of director Tim Burton.

Wednesday’s first season is a delight, and fantasy fans can enjoy it in its entirety on Netflix. Or, if you’re looking to do some reading instead, you can track down the manga behind Berserk and catch up on the action.

Tim Burton had a vision for Wednesday, and he made sure it came to fruition

Tim Burton directed half of the episodes in Wednesday’s first season, and star Jenna Ortega made it clear he likes things done a certain way. The famed director reportedly provided sketches of key scenes, obsessed over her hairdo, and even hauled prop trees around to make sure each scene looked just right.

Jenna Ortega was haunted by the ghosts of Wednesdays past

During the same Hot Ones interview in which she provided insight into Tim Burton’s directorial process, Ortega dug the daunting task of playing a timeless character like Wednesday. Ortega apparently strove to weave aspects of every Wednesday iteration — stretching all the way back to the ‘60s — into her character, while also working to update her take on the Addams Family daughter for a modern audience.

How to enjoy the manga behind Berserk for yourself

Berserk continues to be one of the most popular anime out there, and there’s plenty more where that came from. Fans of the anime can enjoy plenty more story via the manga the show is based on, but it is unfortunately unavailable via any free — and legal — options online. It is available for purchase through its publisher, Dark Horse Comics, however, and buying up a few volumes shouldn’t break the bank.