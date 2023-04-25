Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Temuera Morrison opens up about his absence from ‘The Mandalorian’ as Mark Hamill proves yet again that he is an absolute legend

After years of denying any worth in the sequel trilogy, Star Wars fans are finally starting to get behind Rey. It’s got to be a new record, with the prequel trilogy languishing in Star Wars purgatory for nearly a decade before fans gave the series another shot. Temuera Morrison has finally gotten to talk about The Mandalorian season three now that it’s 2023 run has concluded. The Boba Fett actor participated in a recent comic con panel, and his comments have some fans nervous that his involvement in the universe going forward will be limited. Meanwhile Star Wars alum Mark Hamill has yet again proven himself to be just as heroic as his onscreen counterpart. The actor took to Twitter to thank all of the people who have helped him campaign for Ukrainian freedom, and his back-and-forth with CNN’s Jim Acosta is positively wholesome.

Temuera Morrison never got the chance to crash Mandalorian season three

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Now that The Mandalorian season three has officially come to an end, the rumors surrounding Temura Morrison’s return have finally been put to rest. His notable absence came as a shock for many fans, who assumed that Mando and Grogu bombing The Book of Boba Fett and stealing two of the series episodes — as well as Fett’s firm alliance with the duo — made Temuera Morrison’s return all but certain. The actor opened up about his apparent snub during a Q&A panel at SUPANOVA Comic Con & gaming convention, joking that he never gave up waiting for the call, but nobody ever rang. Morrison also hinted that changes were underway in the House of Mouse, and that the company was, “having a few cutbacks.” The response left plenty of room for doubt on whether or not he would reprise his role as Fett, or any number of Storm Troopers going forward. It comes as a bit of bad news for fans of The Clone Wars animated series who have long held hope that Morrison would get the chance to play Captain Rex in the upcoming Ahsoka series. You can check out the whole interview here.

Mark Hamill continues to prove he is an absolutely wonderful person

Image via Lucasfilm/Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill has shown that he more like Luke Skywalker than fans ever could have imagined. Over the year since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, Hamill has repeatedly gone to bat for impacted citizens. The actor has lent his voice to the Ukrainian Air Alert app, Cheered Zelensky’s win for Time’s Person of the Year, and has been named as an ambassador for the Ukraine 24 Drone Nation campaign. Despite all of the tasks he has taken on in support of Ukraine, Hamill is still quick to pass around the credit. His most recent shout out was for CNN’s Jim Acosta, who helped spotlight several of Hamill’s efforts over the last year. The two had an absolutely adorable Twitter exchange, in which Acosta showcased his decent Star Wars impressions and Hamill lived up to Skywalker’s incredible reputation as a beacon of goodness.

Fans may finally be coming around to the sequel trilogy… Or maybe they just like Rey

Image via Lucasfilm

It just wouldn’t be Star Wars news if there wasn’t something about the smooth-brained subsect of fans that love to rain on everyone else’s parade. A recent kerfuffle on Reddit has returned to the argument of yesteryear, with sequel naysayers loudly decrying the recently announced return of Rey Skywalker. Much to the limited detractor’s chagrin, it seems that most fans are willing to give the film a chance with a majority of users expressing their excitement for the film’s potential. Unsurprisingly the discourse was much more positive than the sequel haters would have liked, with fans engaging in delighted discourse over the idea of a resurrected Jedi order, as well as the potential for Rey to get the chance to grow as a character. It’s a cold day in hell when the Star Wars subreddit can rally behind anything sequel related, but it seems that the Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy helmed offering could finally kick off a revolution on how fans view the contentious sequel trilogy.